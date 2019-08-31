Electric Picnic revellers went back to their roots and hugged trees as part of a tree planting initiative by an Irish charity this weekend.

'We're all hippies at heart' - why Electric Picnic revellers are hugging trees for a good cause

Irish charity Self Help Africa have pledged to plant three trees in Africa for every hug given by festival goers at their tent in Stradbally.

Speaking to Independent.ie, George Jacob, head of communications at the charity, said hundreds have hugged trees since they set up their tent in the Global Green village,.

"We’re always looking for novel, new ideas for activities and this year, we’re asking people to hug trees that we’ve bought with us and we’ll plant three in your honour in our programmes in Africa," he told Independent.ie.

Independent.ie reporter Gabija Gataveckaite hugs a tree at Electric Picnic 2019

"We picked the idea of hugging a tree because we’re all hippies and tree huggers at heart.

"We thought it would be fun and we’ve had hundreds of people come and hug a tree."

Self Help Africa hopes to plant 300,000 trees as part of their will planting project in Ethiopia that has seen the charity reforest an area of degraded land in the Oromia Region.

The charity also works across several different countries, including Ethiopia, Africa, Malawi and Zambia.

Self Help Africa’s George Jacob is delighted with the reaction to their tree-hugging initiative

"In Africa, in the West, we think of trees as benefiting the environment because they consume carbon, but in the programmes in Africa, trees are a source of fuel, food and fertiliser," Mr Jacob said.

The charity set up 35 years ago and are funded by the government and Irish Aid.

It specialises in development work and agricultural enterprises in Africa.

