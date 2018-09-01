Entertainment Festivals

Saturday 1 September 2018

'We’re 100pc on board for returning next year' - Revellers awake for another exciting day of Electric Picnic

Justin Clarke, his brother Christopher and cousin Wes Clarke, from Clondalkin, arriving on first day of Electric Picnic.
Justin Clarke, his brother Christopher and cousin Wes Clarke, from Clondalkin, arriving on first day of Electric Picnic.
Sinead Lynch (left) and Sarah O’Connor, from Tralee, on the first day of the Electric Picnic festival.
Amy McNicholas, Vincentia De Barra and Kate Lynch on first day of Electric Picnic festival.
General view of revellers arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Revellers arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn

Rachel Farrell

Some worn out and sleepy festival goers are awaking for another exciting day of Electric Picnic this morning.

Thousands of festival goers descended on the main stage of Electric Picnic last night to see rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Girls from Drogheda on first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Girls from Drogheda on first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Clare Slevin arriving for first day of Electric Picnic festival with a leg that's broken in 3 places Picture: Caroline Quinn
Sean Ryan and Patrick Scanlon arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Sinead Lynch and Sarah O'Connot on first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of revellers arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Dan Downes, Aoife McKenna, Johnny Logan, from Dingle, Kerry, and Erica O'Neill, from Whitechurch, Cork, on first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Saoirse Holland, from Killarney, puts on her make-up on first day of Electric Picnic festival. Stradbally, Co. Laois Picture: Caroline Quinn
Alana Walsh, Jack Hegarty and Chloe Stanley on first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of revellers arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Nicole Burke, Niamh Bowdern and Valerie Burke on first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Aoife Larkin, Yulia Zakharova, Aine O'Keeffe, and Saoirse Sunderland on first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Amy McNicholas, Vincentia De Barra and Kate Lynch on first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn

The American star took to the stage shortly after 10.30pm on Friday.

Lamar was a kicking start to the festival for many, as was Scottish synth band Chvrches.

“Chvrches were a highlight for me for sure, they were great,” said Jennifer O’Keefe (24) from Galway.

“It’s our first time here but we’re really enjoying it”.

Clare Slevin arriving for first day of Electric Picnic festival with a leg that's broken in 3 places Picture: Caroline Quinn
Clare Slevin arriving for first day of Electric Picnic festival with a leg that's broken in 3 places Picture: Caroline Quinn

Dublin group Versatile were the best of Friday night for Gary Feeney (27) and Christine Costelloe (19), from Sligo and Limerick.

“There was a massive crowd, they went all the way out. There was so many people there,” Christine said.

Ailbhe Power (23) and her friends enjoyed the evening so much that they’re hoping to get tickets for next years festival already.

“It’s great, everything is all really well done,” Ailbhe told Independent.ie.

Sean Ryan and Patrick Scanlon arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Sean Ryan and Patrick Scanlon arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn

“We’re 100pc on board for returning next year, I think tickets go on sale soon so we’ll have to try get them.”

Pop singer Dua Lipa is on the agenda for many today, as well as 90s girl group B*witched.

N*E*R*D and Massive Attack will take to the main stage tonight at 10.30pm and 12.15am.

Marie O'Rourke, Niamh O'Rourke and Hannah Timmons arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn
Marie O'Rourke, Niamh O'Rourke and Hannah Timmons arriving for first day of Electric Picnic Picture: Caroline Quinn

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top