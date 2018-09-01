Some worn out and sleepy festival goers are awaking for another exciting day of Electric Picnic this morning.

'We’re 100pc on board for returning next year' - Revellers awake for another exciting day of Electric Picnic

Thousands of festival goers descended on the main stage of Electric Picnic last night to see rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The American star took to the stage shortly after 10.30pm on Friday.

Lamar was a kicking start to the festival for many, as was Scottish synth band Chvrches.

“Chvrches were a highlight for me for sure, they were great,” said Jennifer O’Keefe (24) from Galway.

“It’s our first time here but we’re really enjoying it”.

Dublin group Versatile were the best of Friday night for Gary Feeney (27) and Christine Costelloe (19), from Sligo and Limerick.

“There was a massive crowd, they went all the way out. There was so many people there,” Christine said.

Ailbhe Power (23) and her friends enjoyed the evening so much that they’re hoping to get tickets for next years festival already.

“It’s great, everything is all really well done,” Ailbhe told Independent.ie.

“We’re 100pc on board for returning next year, I think tickets go on sale soon so we’ll have to try get them.”

Pop singer Dua Lipa is on the agenda for many today, as well as 90s girl group B*witched.

N*E*R*D and Massive Attack will take to the main stage tonight at 10.30pm and 12.15am.

