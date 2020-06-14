'Ulysses' fans are confined to port as Bloomsday fun goes online

It will be a Bloomsday like no other as Joyceans around the globe swap plans to celebrate the festival in Dublin for an online version instead.

The Bloomsday festival, a celebration of James Joyce's masterpiece 'Ulysses', normally sees up to 20,000 people flock to the capital on June 16 each year.

Joyce fans dress up in Edwardian-style costumes and congregate in the city centre, where they follow the route taken by Leopold Bloom on the same date in 1904.

However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the festival has been scaled back with most activities cancelled or moved online.

Sweny's pharmacy on Dublin's Lincoln Place is an essential spot for Joyceans to visit on Bloomsday as, in 'Ulysses', Leopold visits the chemist to buy face cream for his wife Molly, and on impulse buys a bar of soap for himself.

PJ Murphy, managing director of Sweny's, said the chemist will be open for business for those hoping to get their hands on the special soap.

"We're very famous for selling lemon soap and, as a result, people come from early morning and all during the day to buy it," he said.

"We're very limited to the number of people we can allow in so we'll have to have to have two of our volunteers outside and they will allow maybe two or three people in."

Mr Murphy said there will be a "huge difference" between this year's festival and previous years.

"We're here 11 years this year, and each Bloomsday we see up to a couple of thousand people at least."

During the lockdown, Sweny's began conducting readings online through Zoom and Mr Murphy said the virtual readings have been popular with fans all over the globe.

"We do five readings, one of 'Finnegans Wake' on a Tuesday, one on Thursday of 'Ulysses', we do one of 'Dubliners', all at 7pm.

"We also do a Portuguese one at 3pm on Saturday and an Italian one on Sunday at 5pm. We have people from all over the world now who join us for those. They're becoming more and more popular so we're going to continue with those until, I think, forever."

