IT has been sold out since March, but there is still a way of getting your hands on an Electric Picnic ticket... if you're willing to put in a bit of effort.

Tour de Picnic: New route, same chance to get a much sought-after Electric Picnic ticket

For its 10th birthday celebrations, Tour de Picnic organisers are shaking it up.

Volunteers still have a choice between an 80km cycle or a 15km run, however the new route will cycle along a new Greenway and Blueway. After departing Tallaght Stadium, the cycle will ascend towards the Blessington Greenway and will continue through some of Ireland’s biggest dairy farms and the picturesque village of Brannockstown. The last hurdle will embark along the prospective Barrow Blueway before reaching Stradbally.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and world championship canoeist Jenny Egan were on hand to launch this year’s cycle. Both are keen cyclists, and both plan on doing the full 80km on 31 August. "I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since our first Tour de Picnic," organiser Brian McDermott said.

World champion canoeist Jenny Egan & Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD in Merrion Square, Dublin at the launch this year'ss Tour De Picnic Electric Picnic cycle. Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

"The event has grown every year, now with over 1k taking part and 150 volunteers lending their support. We are delighted to welcome the Complete Natural as our new Title Sponsor for 2018. With our new guest hospitality, this year is set to be bigger and better than ever and we have plenty of surprises still to come. And we are delighted to have a world class athlete like Jenny Egan to join us this year, it will certainly raise the bar for those competitive cyclists." The initial deposit is €50 which secures your ticket as well as your place in the 80km cycle or 15km run provided that you reach the fundraising target. Each individual must raise a minimum of €395.

The run is also proving increasingly popular, with an adventurous route running through 15 different farms and various estates, and 80pc of the run is off the main road. “We are really excited to announce our title sponsorship of this year’s Tour de Picnic particularly as it celebrates its 10th Anniversary," Zoe Kavanagh CEO of the National Dairy Council said.

"Dairy is such a great food to support exercise and training and we have worked with a number of Ireland’s major athletes and sports people over the years who are great supporters of dairy in the diet. We are also delighted to be supporting the three great charities for this year’s Tour - Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, ISPCC and Headway Ireland”

Online Editors