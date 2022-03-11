Tickets for this years’ Electric Picnic have sold out in just 30 minutes as the event returns for the first time in two years.

The highly anticipated tickets went on sale today at 9am to the delight of music fans.

Ireland’s biggest music festival will return to Stradbally, Co Laois, for the first time since 2019, and will see headliners such as Arctic Monkeys and Dermot Kennedy take to the main stage.

This year’s festival will also see some exciting new additions such as Fishtown and Mind and Body, and a fully programmed Theatre stage.

Organisers yesterday revealed the festival’s line-up, with headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This and Snow Patrol.

Other major acts across the weekend will include Anne-Marie, Fontaines DC, Glass Animals, London Grammar, The Kooks and Wolf Alice.

Electric Picnic will take place on September 2 to 4, with over 70,000 attendees.

Across the wooded 600-acre site organisers have increased the capacity of the main stage field by reconfiguring the position of the stage in the newly created larger arena. The Jimi Hendrix arena entrance has also doubled in size.

