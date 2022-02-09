St Patrick’s Festival set to be a ‘spectacular event’, says director

The interim director of the national St Patrick’s Festival has said this year’s parade will be a “symbolic” moment for the country as it returns to the streets of Dublin.

Anna McGowan said this year’s festival will be a celebration for the nation and for Irish across the world with both in-person and online events on offer from March 16 to 20.

“The festival has been really highly anticipated this year, it’s a symbolic moment as well and I think it’s a really important reopening moment for Ireland. We feel like we have to do that justice, so we’ve invested in making this just an absolutely spectacular event,” she said.

“From the parade to our brand-new Festival Quarter there’s going to be just so many new elements and there’s something for everybody, so we’re really excited about it.”

In a new partnership with the National Museum of Ireland, the St Patrick’s Festival will take up residence at the Museum of Decorative Arts & History, Collins Barracks in Dublin 7.

Festival Quarter will include a Craic Comedy Tent, relaxation areas, a dedicated Irish Food and Craft Village, and much more.

It will be open to all ages throughout the day and will be reserved for adults only from 6pm to close. Tickets will only be required for a limited number of paid evening events on March 18th and 19th.

Ms McGowan said the extra bank holiday on March 18 will allow people to fully engage with the celebrations all weekend.

“The extra bank holiday is just brilliant, we can invite people here to our new home in the National Museum of Decorative Arts and History. We’ve got a full incredible programme on that day in addition to the parade so it just means that people can continue the celebration into the weekend and really make the most of being able to do something in-person again,” she said.

“It’s a double whammy for us, it’s brilliant we can make up for lost time I suppose. Last year’s festival was digital so being able to do something, not just over the two days but for a full five days means that you can have huge celebrations on the Thursday and Friday,”

“But then over the weekend you can drop into festival quarter and enjoy comedy and have some amazing food and see some incredible performances over the full five days so it really is a proper celebration, I think we all deserve it.”

The festival will include performances by artists and comedians such as Lyra, Damien Dempsey and Kevin McGahern.

Ms McGowan added: “We’re so thrilled we have Lyra and Damien Dempsey, we also have incredible talks as well as poetry, circus acts and comedies, we’ve got Emma Doran and Neil Delamare among many others, so we genuinely have something for all tastes.”

Ms McGowan said people can still engage with the festival online via SPF TV if they’re unable to travel to Dublin.

The Festival’s virtual TV station will offer front row seats to live performances and recorded programmes from March 16 to 20 for those who cannot attend in person.