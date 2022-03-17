St Patrick was born in Wales circa 385. At the age of 16, Niall of the Nine Hostages and a party of Irish plunderers enslaved Patrick and brought him back to Ireland.





After six years in captivity tending sheep, he managed to escape and sailed to Gaul.

Whilst in Gaul, Patrick enrolled in a monastery where he was taught by Saint Germain, the Bishop of Auxerre.

Twelve years later, Patrick decided to travel to Ireland to convert the pagans.

To Patrick's disappointment, the church authorities dispatched Bishop Palladius instead.

Two years later, Palladius gave up on the Irish mission and moved to Scotland instead.

With the mission to Christianise Ireland deemed a failure, the church authorities reluctantly decided to give Patrick a try out. Due to his enthusiasm, he was conferred with the title of second Bishop to Ireland.

Charismatic, courageous, and somewhat of a zealot, he travelled the length and breadth of the country converting hordes of people to Christianity. He also established monasteries and schools wherever he went.

St Patrick was to spend 30 years in Ireland before retiring. Eventually, on March 17, 461, at the then great age of 76, he died in Co Down.