St. Patrick’s Festival 2022: What’s On

A four-day programme for the National St Patrick’s Day Festival takes place as the parade returns to the streets of Dublin this year.

The festival will include performances by artists and comedians such as Lyra, Damien Dempsey, Neil Delamare and Kevin McGahern. It will run from March 16 to 20.

See the full guide below, including full festival quarter programme:

THE NATIONAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE, DUBLIN, 2022

The highly anticipated return of the spectacular national St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Thursday March 17th, winding its way through the streets of Dublin, from Parnell Square to St. Stephen’s Green, after a two year absence, delighting the hundreds and thousands who will gather.

FESTIVAL QUARTER AT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF IRELAND, COLLINS BARRACKS

In a new partnership with the National Museum of Ireland, the St Patrick’s Festival will take up residence at the Museum of Decorative Arts & History, Collins Barracks in Dublin 7.

Festival Quarter will be open to all ages throughout the day, and will be reserved for adults only from 6pm to close. Tickets will only be required for a limited number of paid evening events on March 18th and 19th.

The grounds of this historic heritage site will be home to a day-to-night urban festival for all featuring Spiegeltent Mór and Spiegeltent Beag, a 3,000-capacity outdoor main stage, Craic Comedy Tent, Story Yurt, relaxation areas and a dedicated Irish Food and Craft Village.

Just a short walk from the city centre, easily accessible by Luas and bus, and adjacent to Heuston Station, Festival Quarter will be a bustling hub for locals and visitors alike, from March 16th to 20th.

The schedule includes a special event hosted by ‘The Indo Daily Podcast’ which will include a conversation with some of the Irish Independent’s top writers, taking the audience beyond the headlines and to the heart of the action on one of the biggest sporting weekends of the year.

BREATHE FESTIVAL AT THE LAW SOCIETY, DUBLIN 7

Breathe Festival with Happenings at The Law Society, Dublin 7 on Friday 18th March, from 10am - 5pm and Saturday 19th March, from 10am - 1pm.

Sustainable, meaningful cultural event producers Happenings will bring their own inimitable style and insights to Breathe Festival, a wonderful day and a half programme of wellness and resilience for the self, our communities and our planet in The Law Society of Ireland, Dublin 7.

All ages are welcome to relax and breathe with yoga and mindfulness classes and activities, talks, demos, local food offerings, a mobile sauna and more! Join Bressie, The Happy Pear, Trisha Lewis, Davie Philips, Michael Ryan, Jen Healy, Reggae Yoga, Lou Horgan, Mari Kennedy, The Useless Project, Clean Coasts and Friends of The Earth.