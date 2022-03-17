Love it or hate it: From green rivers to cheating on lent, how do you feel about these St Patrick's Day trends and traditions?

A St Patrick's Day reveller in New York in 2014. All over the world people will celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style next week

St Patrick's Day is upon us once more and for the first time since 2019, we will be able to celebrate it properly.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant we've had to take two years off from our favourite traditions but with the restrictions eased, Paddy's Day 2022 can be the first holiday of the "new normal".

There's even an extra day off to celebrate this year.

It's been a while since we've had a chance to celebrate Ireland's national day and there's some traditions to revisit - and maybe some new ones to adopt.

Which of these make your list for the big day?

Wearing green

Going to the pub

Dyeing rivers green

Expand Close Two people take a photo in front of the green Chicago River on St Patrick's Day / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Two people take a photo in front of the green Chicago River on St Patrick's Day

Having a trad session

Shamrock shakes

Going to a parade

Taking a day off from lent

Dressing up like a leprechaun

Expand Close Spectators at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Photo: PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Spectators at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Photo: PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images

Calling it “St Patty’s Day”

Putting green food dye in everything