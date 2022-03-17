Love it or hate it: From green rivers to cheating on lent, how do you feel about these St Patrick's Day trends and traditions?

St Patrick's Day is upon us once more and for the first time since 2019, we will be able to celebrate it properly.
he coronavirus pandemic has meant we've had to take two years off from our favourite traditions but with the restrictions eased, Paddy's Day 2022 can be the first holiday of the "new normal".
There's even an extra day off to celebrate this year.
It's been a while since we've had a chance to celebrate Ireland's national day and there's some traditions to revisit - and maybe some new ones to adopt.
Which of these make your list for the big day?
Wearing green
Going to the pub
Dyeing rivers green
Two people take a photo in front of the green Chicago River on St Patrick's Day
Having a trad session
Shamrock shakes
Going to a parade
Taking a day off from lent
Dressing up like a leprechaun
Spectators at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Photo: PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images
Calling it “St Patty’s Day”
Putting green food dye in everything