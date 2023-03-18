| 9°C Dublin

Leo Varadkar's Clinton gaffe adds awkwardness to the shamroguery for the US visit

Awkwardness and a bit of shamroguery feature during Oval Office visit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: (L-R) U.S. President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden joined Varadkar and members of Congress for the traditional St. Patrick's Day Friends of Ireland Luncheon. The Friends of Ireland caucus was founded in 1981 by the late Irish-American politicians Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA), Sen. Daniel Moynihan (D-NY) and former Speaker of the House Tip O&rsquo;Neill (D-MA). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Expand
Niall Horan performs at a shamrock presentation and reception in the East Room of the White House. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Expand
Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaking at the annual &quot;Friends of Ireland Luncheon&quot; on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, during Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH US. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaking at the annual "Friends of Ireland Luncheon" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, during Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH US. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Senan Molony

Call it the Revenge of the Interns. When Leo Varadkar and a mumbling Joe Biden had finished their brief remarks in the Oval Office, several young staffers sent up an Animal Farm-style chant: “Thank you, Press! Thank you, Press!”

A howl of questions went up in protest, journalists all shouting at once in a babble of noise, the two leaders looking bemused beneath a formal portrait of Franklin D Roosevelt, the frailest president before Uncle Joe.

