Buildings around the world won’t light up for St Patrick’s Day as ‘Global Greening’ on hold due to energy crisis

The 'greened Colosseum' in Rome as part of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening campaign for St Patrick's Day in 2015

The ‘Global Greening’ campaign in which famous international landmarks are lit up green for St Patrick’s Day will not go ahead this year, it has been confirmed.

Landmarks around the globe from the Eiffel Tower to the Colosseum have been bathed in green for Ireland’s national holiday for more than a decade.

The initiative was first paused last year and 41 monuments around the world were lit up in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine instead as a mark of solidarity after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now the State’s tourism promotion body, Tourism Ireland, has confirmed that it has paused this year’s initiative, again for geopolitical reasons, and more specifically because of the energy crisis.

"For 2023, given the current energy crisis, Tourism Ireland has taken the decision not to promote the Global Greening initiative around St Patrick’s Day,” Tourism Ireland said.

“Despite the fact that we are not promoting Global Greening this year, the Tourism Ireland teams around the world are rolling out a major programme of trade, media and consumer activity this week to highlight the island of Ireland as a superb holiday destination.

"St Patrick’s Day is a hugely important date in our calendar and traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us. It is a unique opportunity for Irish tourism and Tourism Ireland is rolling out a huge programme of promotions this week to leverage that opportunity.”

Events promoting Ireland in Britain, Europe, America, Australia and other regions including the Middle East include a ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ TV ad which will be seen by millions in France; a pop-up green dancefloor publicity stunt on the South Bank in London featuring professional Irish dancers with passersby invited to join in and ‘power’ the dancefloor with their steps; a livestream feed from the Dublin parade – with commentary by hotelier Francis Brennan and PBS TV host Mickela Malozzi, as well as TV broadcasts in the US; and a 15-hour showcase of Irish crafts from Slane Castle on US shopping channel QVC.

The Global Greening initiative has grown annually since its inception in 2010, when just the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, went green.

Locations have included the London Eye, the Great Wall of China, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Christ the Redeemer statue and and the Pyramids of Giza, with 425 sites in 53 countries lit up in 2019.

This year, the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin will be led by members of the Irish women’s national football team, who last year made history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time ever.

Manager Vera Pauw, defender Diane Caldwell and former international Paula Gorham will represent the team and lead out the national parade which will include a record 4,000 participants.

Irish politicians and Government officials are travelling to 44 countries as part of this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

This year’s greening pause may be largely symbolic, and an environmental expert has said the country should go ahead with it anyway.

Speaking on The Pat Kenny Show’s Green Scene segment, Science Foundation Ireland Science director Dr Ruth Freeman said pausing it amounted to tokenism and would have little impact.

“An LED light uses very, very little power,” she said. “You’re talking about 0.01 of a kilowatt for an hour so it is not going to be huge energy use – and these things are probably going to be lit up anyway.

“What I would love is if we could aim, in 15 or 20 years, to be really getting the gold star for our own environment and let’s get out there being the really green island.

“Let’s be top of the list for our own environment.”