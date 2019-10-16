Sligo Live 2019 highlights: Wild Youth, Coronas, Willie Watson, Blindboy Podcast and more

Festival season is still alive and kicking with Sligo Live poised to kick off on Friday for ten days of performances courtesy of 100 Irish and international acts.

Among the highlights this year are Irish stars The Coronas, Wild Youth, and The Blindboy Podcast as well as international names including Jools Holland, comedian John Bishop, and Willie Watson (with Sligo's own Niamh Farrell).

Here are our highlights for the festival.

FRIDAY OCT 18

The Coronas

Knocknarea Arena Sligo IT

They've been travelling the length and breadth of the country on their Long Way Home Festival tour and Danny, Conor, Knoxy and Dave hit Sligo Live ahead of their Dublin Christmas Tour which will see them playing several dates across December.

Hypnotic Bass Ensemble

Headline Stage @ Andersons, Sligo Live Festival Club

The Chicago-based ten-piece brass ensemble led by seven sons of the legendary jazz trumpeter Phil OCoharan have worked and performed with artists including Prince, The Gorillaz, Blur, Snoop Dog and The Red Hit Chili Peppers.

Incorporating a range of styles from hip hop to jazz to funk and rock via calypso and gypsy music, they offer something special and have entertained the crowds at Coachella, Carnegie Hall and The Sydney Opera House. You might recognise their song War from the soundtrack of The Hunger Games.

SATURDAY OCT 19

Knocknarea Arena, Sligo IT

The wonderful Hools Holland will perform with his R&B Orchestra with special guest Eddie Reader, his 23-piece ensemble with his long-time collaborator, Gilson Lavis and guest vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall. Support will be Dublin based U.S. singer/songwriter Galia Arad.

Kilfenora Céilí Band

Hawk's Well Theatre

The quintessential Irish céilí band released their tenth studio album, Both Sides Now, earlier this year and put on an incredible show. Tap your feet to the 13-piece band which features band leader John Lynch (banjo, mandolin), Claire Griffin (accordion), Tim Collins (concertina), Gary Shannon (flute, whistle), Anthony Quigney (flute, whistle, piano), Anne Marie McCormack (fiddle), Sinéad Heagney (fiddle, viola), Anne Rynne (fiddle), Eimear Howley (fiddle, viola), Fintan McMahon (piano), Sean Griffin (drums) and Brian O’Grady (double bass) and Sharon Howley (cello).

Brave Giant

Headline Stage @ Andersons, Sligo Live Festival Club

In just three years, the Longford foursome has gone from selling out two nights upstairs at Whelans live, to selling out the band’s headline show at The Olympia. This will be the band’s 9 consecutive Dublin headline show to sell-out. The band has also seen its Spotify Streams grow to 3 million during the last year, and online video views in the same region.

Read more about them here: 'I lost my mum when I was seven - it's hard to do it justice' - Longford band Brave Giant on personal tragedies captured in debut album

TUESDAY OCT 22

The Blindboy Podcast Live

Knocknarea Arena

Insightful, informative, hilarious, moving, and always unpredictable, you could attend each and every one and never have the same experience twice. A must-see. It's good for your health.

THURSDAY OCT 24

The Delines and Cafe Spice

Hawk’s Well Theatre.

The Delines are an Americana alt country soul band led by celebrated American award-winning author Willy Vlautin, with Manchester-based indie-fold trio Cafe Spice, including Niamh Feeney (a Sligo native no less). Vlautin's book Lean On Pete focused on the relationship between an aspiring teenage football player and an over-the-hill raacehorse and was adapted for the big screen by Andrew Haigh.

FRIDAY OCT 25

Bird on the Wire - The Songs of Leonard Cohen

...by The Whileaways and Pauline Scanlon with a 10-piece collective of musicians. Does exactly as it says on the tin, at the Hawk's Well Theatre.

John Bishop

Knocknarea Arena Sligo IT

Before he hosts his stand-up show at the 3Arena to raise funds for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust in January, you can catch him at Sligo Live.

SATURDAY OCT 26

Indigo Girls and Lucy Wainwright Roche

Knocknarea Arena Sligo IT. Grammy winning U.S Americana duo The Indigo Girls - Amy Ray and Emily Saliers - are as well known for their politicial and social activisim as their music, tackling issues ranging from LGBTQ rights and working against the death penalty. They're released 16 albums as a duo.

They will be supported by Lucy Wainwright, who is the daughter of Rufus Wainwright III and Suzzy Roche of The Roches and a sister of Martha and Rufus Wainwright.

Bell X1's Paul Noonan

Hawk's Well Theatre

Last year the Bell X1 frontman released Push Puppet, his debut solo EP under his own name, including the haunting track Moth to Your Flame. He also lent his sublime vocals to Daithi's Take the Wheels.

All Tvvins with Special Guests Somebody’s Child

Headline Stage @ Andersons, Sligo Live Festival Club

Lar Kaye and Conor Adams have been soaring since hitting the scene as All Tvvins in 2014. They released their debut album IIVV in 2017 and it reached number two in the Irish charts and earned them a Choice Music Prize nomination. They've just released their second album Just To Exist which was produced by the brilliant James Vincent McMorrow.

SUNDAY OCT 19

Wild Youth

Headline Stage @ Andersons, Sligo Live Festival Club

Their EP The Last Goodbye debuted at number five in the Irish Album Charts and precipitated their first ever headline show at The Olympia Theatre which promptly sold out. They've also supported The Script in The Royal Albert Hall, Hozier at the 3Arena, and Kodaline while their song Can't Move On has hit more than 2 million streams. It was also the most-played song on Irish radio last year.

Willie Watson and Niamh Farrell

Hawk’s Well Theatre.

Formerly the lead singer of Old Crows Medicine Show lead singer, Watson will be joined by Sligo native Niamh Farrell who has toured with Bobby McFerrin and David Gray. She will be joined by her sister Deirdre and brother Sean and accompanied by violinist Niamh Crowley with Anna Huston, Marie O’Byrne and Clare Horler.

Festival bill running from October 18-28, 2019. For the full line-up and announcements check out: www.sligolive.ie

Online Editors