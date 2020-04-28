02/08/2019. All Together Now festival at Curraghmore, Co Waterford are Sara Hurley and Aoife McCabe from Dublin . Picture: Patrick Browne.

Legendary popstars Sinead O’Connor and Iggy Pop have been announced as headliners for the All Together Now festival 2021.

The 2020 festival was cancelled just last week after the government announced that no mass gatherings of over 5,000 were allowed to take place until the end of August.

All Together Now organisers were ones of many to cancel this summer's events, including Kaleidoscope, Life and Sea Sessions.

However, they jumped at the chance and have already booked their headliners for the festival due to take place next year.

It is the first festival to announce headliners for next year.

“We are delighted to announce that Iggy Pop and Sinead O’Connor will return as much anticipated headliners in 2021, these are the first of many to be announced over the coming weeks and months for our Third Chapter set across 18 stages of music, comedy, theatre, spoken word and more,” organisers said in a statement today.

Ticket holders were urged last week to keep their tickets until next year instead of seeking a refund to support the festival, which would have been in its third year this summer.

“We thank you for the support shown since last week’s announcement, our whole team continue to work tirelessly to make next year's festival an unforgettable celebration of Togetherness, and a festival to truly look forward too [sic],” organisers said.

“All tickets for ATN 2020 will be fully valid for ATN 2021 next year and we ask you to stand with us through this time and hold your tickets, as an independent Irish festival, doing so will go a long way to our survival through these challenging times,” the statement added.

The festival will take place July 30 - August 1 2021 in Curraghmore House, Co Waterford.

Online Editors