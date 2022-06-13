Shelagh vintage tractor and car run returns

The return of the Shelagh vintage run on Sunday, June 26 will is set to brings hundreds of spectators out along the 15 mile route to see first hand the vintage car display and tractor run.

It will be the first time in three years that the hugely popular event will be open to the public, after Covid restrictions saw it cut back last year.

The 2022 event will be a fundraiser for Down Syndrome North East (DSCNE) which is based in Carrickmacross, but a vital resource for families across Louth.

“We are really looking forward to getting back out on the road again this year,” said Peter Rooney, from the Shelagh Vintage Club.

The tractor run and vintage car run will both leave the Naomh Malachi clubrooms at 2pm, with the tractors heading towards Tracey’s Cross and onto Brid-a Chrinn church and Ballsmill, before making its way back to the clubrooms. The cars will take a different route towards Inniskeen and the outskirts of Castlblayney, before coming back through Culloville.

Both will return back to the club rooms where there will be food and refreshments available, and a chance to take photographs and see the vintage vehicles up close.

Every year the organisers select different a different local charity, which works in local communities. This year they have chosen the DSCNE.

The mission of the Down Syndrome Centre North East is to support and empower individuals with Down syndrome to reach their full potential by providing therapeutic services, training, information and social events for children and young people with Down Syndrome, their families and the professional community in the North East of Ireland.

The charity provides occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, music therapy, school aged and early intervention groups as well as a varied activities schedule for both children with DS and their siblings.

Donations towards the work of DSNE are being accepted on the day, with collections taken at the Naomh Malachi’s throughout the event. All are welcome to what is certain to be a great family day out.