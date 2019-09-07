Seat of Dreams - park bench re-named to honour Dolores O'Riordan at festival

A PARK bench where Dolores O'Riordan loved to sit has been named the Seat of Dreams at a music festival this weekend celebrating the life of the Cranberries superstar.

Rugby legend John 'The Bull' Hayes and his wife Fiona Steed officiated at a special ceremony in Bruff town in Limerick last night which saw the renaming of the picturesque riverside park after the musician who died last year.

It was the start of the three-day Dreams Music Festival featuring almost 30 bands which her older brother, Brendan O'Riordan, has helped to organise in the town a few miles from where they grew up.

Her niece, Noelle O'Riordan and her Voice of Ireland protege, Kellie Lewis, sang last night in tribute to the Limerick musician at the opening of the festival which poignantly marked what would have been the 48th birthday of the singer yesterday.

One of the festival coordinators, Sarah-Jane Hennelly, said the singer's family were heavily involved in organising the festival.

"Brendan, Dolores's brother has been really involved in getting it up and running. It's her birthday this weekend.

"He saw the outpouring of love and support for Dolores in the last few years since her death and he wanted to give people a chance to come together.

"All the bands are playing for free and there has been a real community spirit.

"A lot of people didn't know Dolores had such a strong connection with Bruff... it was her local town.

"After her death, a lot of people really missed her and wanted to celebrate her music and we feel it is the right time to do that now."

She said the park was re-named in honour of the Limerick star as it was one of her favourite places.

She said: "It is renamed the Dolores O'Riordan Park and the seat will be called the Seat of Dreams. It was where she did a famous interview with her mam about the singer Kellie Lewis when she was the Voice of Ireland judge that time."

The tragic death of Dolores in London on January 15, 2018, at just 46 shocked music fans worldwide.

Sarah-Jane said it is fitting the festival is named Dreams after the hit song which became the soundtrack to the Limerick hurlers' magical All-Ireland win last year. She said: "It was very poignant and very special."

