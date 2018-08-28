Preparations underway as thousands set to attend Electric Picnic

Proceedings are well and truly underway at Stradbally, Co Laois as thousands of festival goers are gearing up for Electric Picnic this weekend.

The biggest festival in the country is back in business with Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and N.E.R.D serving as headliners.

Festival organiser Melvin Benn told how it’s possible the bash may grow even bigger in the coming years as he is always looking for ways to change it.

“It feels really good. I would like to add more things to the Picnic. I’m constantly trying to grow it and change it and improve it.

“I think there’s an opportunity for a little bit of growth,” he told independent.ie.

Mr Benn believes this year’s festival, which is sold-out, offers something for all attendees.

“We have Kendrick Lamar, among the biggest stars in the world. There have been rave reviews for him. It’s going to be extraordinary.

“Massive Attack are one of the ultimate picnic bands. I think there’s a lot for everybody there,” he said.

"There's Dua Lipa, the Coronas. There's a great line-up and it's fantastic for music lovers as well as an awful lot of new things that we have added in."

While Mr Benn encourages everyone going to Stradbally to enjoy themselves, he also wants them to be mindful of security proceedings, which are the same as last year.

“Behave safely and behave well but come and have the craic. It's not new advice, it’s what you do every Friday and Saturday.

“We changed quite a lot of the security arrangements last year and it’s a repeat of those. They worked really well.

“We work very closely with gardai. I’d say people will be more familiar with it now. It’s pretty much as was last year,” he said.

There are new experiences to be had at the festival this year.

Attendees can head to the alien-inspired Transmission area, featuring an alien mothership that comes alive at night with light displays and vinyl beats.

Located nearby is the Caribbean-influenced Trenchtown where rhythmic sounds will play throughout the night.

There will be luxury camping available for attendees in the Harvest Moon area which features king size beds and radiators.

Those heading to Stradbally with their families can take advantage of the Little Picnic area. Secluded away from the rest of the festival, it’s reserved especially for parents attending with their kids.

Electric Picnic takes place this year from August 31- September 2.

Online Editors