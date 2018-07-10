Plan your Castlepalooza weekend - stage times released

The stage times for the upcoming Castlepalooza music and arts festival have been revealed.

The stage times for the upcoming Castlepalooza music and arts festival have been revealed.

Now in its 13th year, the beautiful boutique festival takes place across the weekend of August 3, 4 and 5, in the grounds of Charleville Castle in Tullamore.

The line-up (scroll down for the full list) includes !!! (CHK CHK CHK ), All Tvvins, Detroit Swindle, Ships and more and now you can see the full day by day and stage breakdown to plan your weekend.

Over at the Laughter Lab there will be shows from Rubberbandits, Karl Spain, Eric Lalor, Colin Murphy and Gearoid Farrelly.

Tickets from www.castlepalooza.com - weekend camping are €139, weekend no camping €109, two day camping €79 and day tickets with no camping are just €49 (all ticket prices are +€5 fees). You can also get a bus and weekend ticket (Friday 7pm bus) for€149.

Full line up:

!!! (CHK CHK CHK ), 45 Live, A.Smyth, Adult Store , Ailie Blunnie, Alex Virgo , All Tvvins, Andrew Azara , Baba, Beauty Sleep, Bedlam DJs, Bodies, Bon Voyage & Arveene, Boots & Kats, Claire Becks Naughty Party, Colin Devine, Colin Murphy, Colin O’Shea, Conny, Deborah, D-Day, Detroit Swindle, Dowry, Dublin Ukulele Collective, EHCO, Elaine Mai, Eric Lalor, Fontaines D.C., Gearoid Farrelly, George Feely, Girlfriend, Heroes In Hiding, I Draw Slow, Jordan, Karl Spain, Kettama , Killthedjs , King Bones, Lets Set Sail, Max Waterstone , Melodic DJs, Melts, Mix & Fairbanks, Molly Sterling, Neomadic, New Jackson, Paddy Hanna, PINS, Proper Micro NV, Pursued by Dogs, Refuge DJs , Roe, Rubberbandits, Sarah Mooney, Seamus Fogarty, Ships, Showfur, Sleep Thieves, Silverbacks, Slow Place Like Home, Slow Riot, Sorcha Richardson, Space Dimension Controller, State Lights, Stoop DJ’s, Super Extra Bonus Party, Tanjier, The Number Ones, The Ocelots, The Villa, Third Smoke, Thumper, True Tides.

Read more: Which Irish music festivals offer best value for money this summer?

Online Editors