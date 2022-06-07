‘Our future is going to blossom’ – Real-life fairytale at Bloom as couple get engaged at Beauty and the Beast garden

Conor Kerley and Nicola McNamee got engaged at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's Beauty and the Beast The Musical Garden on the final day of this year's Bord Bia Bloom Festival. Beauty and the Beast will be staged at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from November 24 until January 8, 2023. Photo: Gillian Temple

A real-life fairytale was told at the Bloom festival’s Beauty and the Beast show garden yesterday when a young prince popped the question and made his real-life princess his fiancée.

Conor Kerley (34) from Dundalk, Co Louth and Nicola McNamee (33), from Ashbourne, Co Meath, have been dating for six years after meeting socially.

Entrepreneur Conor knew his accountant girlfriend adored Beauty and the Beast, so planned to make their engagement extra special by visiting the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre show garden.

“I’ve always loved Beauty and the Beast, so this is extra special,” Nicola said. “We’ve told our families and they’re delighted. We’ll be going home to have some champagne soon.”

The fairytale garden includes the red rose in a glass where the Beast enchanted Belle in the famous Disney movie.

And it appeared Nicola was very much enchanted by her Prince Charming, as she admitted their relationship had only grown stronger in the pandemic.

“He’s just so easy to be around and he’s very supportive,” she said.

“It’s fantastic to be here today. We’re really happy.”

Conor launched his own business during the pandemic, Phytaphix, an award-winning nutrition product company.

“We didn’t know we could go into the garden, so we’re delighted that we can,” Nicola told the Irish Independent.

The theatre staff offered the couple seats in the garden by the enchanted rose. And photos were taken of Nicola on Belle’s throne.

Beauty and the Beast will be staged at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from November 24 until January 8, 2023.

Conor joked he had picked Bloom as the “perfect place to get engaged” because he felt their future was going “to blossom”.

“I’m a lucky man.”

A crowd gathered as the couple walked into the garden, Nicola showing off her beautiful new diamond solitaire on a gold band.

Families and friends made the most of the sunshine and blue skies to wind down a hugely successful Bloom festival yesterday, with 110,000 visitors to the event across the weekend.

Gardening exhibitions, food and drink stalls and entertainment topped off a memorable festival for many who had not ventured to such a large public gathering since before the pandemic.

Claire Corcoran, from Dundalk, Co Louth, was visiting Bord Bia’s Bloom with sister-in-law Gillian Corcoran and they, like thousands others, were relieved to be back among the crowds.

“Covid has been two years of solid terribleness,” Claire said.

“We were ready, very ready to get back into normal life.

“We went from having nothing in the diary to being back to life, to doing everything.

“You just get everything in again and it’s just great. We are very happy to be here.”

Evelyn Flanagan from Shankill, Co Dublin, visited the festival with her three children, twins Oran and Aoibhínn (6), and Róisín (9).

The children admired the postcard gardens with their mother, as they lapped up the holiday atmosphere.

“We came in on the bus from Shankill,” Evelyn said. “It’s probably busier than I expected it to be but it’s really beautiful and entertaining.”