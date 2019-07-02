Nostalgia is song of the day as Atomic Kitten and Liberty X perform at inaugural Tayto Park FunFest

Country music singer Nathan Carter and Rak-Su led the musical activities over the weekend, with Ireland’s Got Talent presenter Lucy Kennedy performing MC duties.

Over 50 international and Irish acts were on the bill, with 1990s favourites Atomic Kitten and Liberty X playing their hits. 2017 X Factor winners Rak-Su went down a treat with band member Jamaal Shurland Tweeting his excitement before the event, saying “Just landed n Dublin! Tayto Park we coming!!!”

Families enjoyed unlimited access to attractions across the weekend, with a variety of entertainment also on offer, including the Magical World of Pirates Show, bubble shows, puppet shows, juggling shows and dance workshops.

Street food stalls kept all FunFest-goers fed in between the music and entertainment acts that took to the main stage.

Homegrown talent The Blizzards and Key West also took to the stage, as well as country music star Nathan Carter.

Tayto Park opened in November 2010.

