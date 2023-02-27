Nine ‘cheapest’ Dublin hotels to stay in this St Patrick’s Day

Hotel stays in Dublin for St Patrick’s Day don’t come cheap, with some eye-watering prices being quoted for anyone looking to spend our national day in the capital.

Despite that, at the time of writing, a search on booking.com claims “98pc of places to stay are unavailable for your dates on our site”.

So, where are the cheapest spots you and a guest can stay on the night of March 17? We’ve included the city centre and hotels a short journey away from town on public transport.

The Address Hotel, Citywest – €204

One of Dublin’s newest 4-star hotels, 9km from the city centre. There’s free parking available, although breakfast is not included in the price of the €204 double room.

Albany House, Harcourt Street – €210

This will get you a twin room in the city centre. You can add breakfast for just €5 per head. Or book three nights and get one night free along with free breakfast if you want to make the most of the bank holiday weekend.

The Bonnington, Whitehall – €315

You can book a stay at the Bonnington Hotel on the Swords Road on St. Patrick’s Day for €315, excluding breakfast, for two adults.

Cassidy’s Hotel, Cavendish Row – €390

Located just off the top of O’Connell Street, opposite Gate Theatre, a stay in Cassidy’s will set you back €390. Breakfast is not included in the price.

Stauntons on the Green Hotel – €513

For a double standard room, you can stay in a hotel near St Stephen’s Green on March 17 for €513. It’s €17.50 per head if you want to add breakfast.

The Gresham Hotel, O’Connell Street – €589

You can stay in a queen-sized bed with a city view on St Patrick’s weekend for €589. The O’Connell Street hotel offers free breakfast with some bookings. Free parking is also available.

The Morgan Hotel, Fleet Street – €619 (includes dinner)

Two adults can stay in a signature queen bed, with breakfast and a three-course dinner for €619. You also get a free cocktail if you book on the hotel website.

Wren Hotel, St Andrew’s Lane – €630

A double bed for two in a “cosy nest” will set you back €630. This “sustainable hotel” is just off Grafton Street.

Herbert Park Hotel and Park Residence, Ballsbridge – €800

The classic king room with an extra-large double bed is €800. It’s €23.90 to add breakfast during your stay.