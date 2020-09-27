New Year's Eve celebrations cancelled in Dublin amid Covid-19 pandemic

Lights and lasers during the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee at the Custom House.

New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in 2021 in Dublin have been cancelled, Fáílte Ireland have confirmed.

The tourism body said in a statement that the decision was made with Dublin City Council due to public health guidance.

“In line with the Government’s current Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 Plan, Fáilte Ireland, in conjunction with Dublin City Council and their event partners, has taken the decision to cancel the New Year’s Festival (NYF) in Dublin,” the statement read.

Fáilte Ireland stated that approximately 110,000 people took part in the festival across three days, with the fireworks display in particular a popular element of the festival, attracting up to 80,000 attendees.

“Given these numbers it is clear that the event would not fall within current Government and public health guidance and it would not be appropriate to encourage people to congregate in these numbers,” the statement continued.

The news will come as another blow to the tourism and hospitality sectors in Dublin that have been decimated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fáilte Ireland’s focus is now on working with Government, industry bodies and tourism businesses on the ground to support them to survive and recover in the months ahead.

"As part of this, Fáilte Ireland has, in collaboration with local authorities, public bodies and industry, established a Destination Recovery Taskforce in Dublin that brings together tourism stakeholders from across the region to form a co-ordinated and sustained collective response to the crisis.

“The Destination Recovery Taskforce is looking at ways to bring life back into Dublin City in a controlled manner that meets public health guidelines while helping businesses to survive and is exploring opportunities to drive footfall in Dublin during the winter months,” the spokesperson concluded.

Online Editors