The good weather was music to punters' ears yesterday as thousands descended on Marlay Park, Trinity College and Palmerstown House for the final day of the weekend festivals.

Music and fun in the sun for thousands of fans soaking up the festival spirit

Temperatures were between the late teens and early 20s, with plenty of sun.

Throughout the coming week, similar weather is expected, with the mercury rising to 24C tomorrow.

It was Cardi B's turn to headline Longitude at Marlay Park last night. The American rapper was fresh from a performance at Wireless festival in London and followed Stormzy, who closed the show on Saturday night.

The UK rapper took to social media over the weekend to promise Irish fans that he had "something special" in store for them very soon.

Wild Youth also took to the stage on Saturday night, after opening for Westlife in Croke Park earlier that evening.

Made by music: Stephen Byrne and Callyanne Brennan at Longitude. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Band member Conor O'Donohoe said it had been a "surreal" two days, with the release of their new single 'Long Time No See' also this weekend.

"It was all pretty crazy - supporting Westlife was surreal, but then we also got to do that again on Saturday before headlining the second stage. We had a police escort over there from Croke Park," he told the Irish Independent.

Westlife themselves made a triumphant return to Dublin as part of their reunion tour, playing in front of 75,000 fans each night.

Singer Mark Feehily gave fans "an exclusive" on Saturday when he announced on stage that he and his partner were expecting a baby girl.

Classic line-up: Elisha Hudson, from Kildare, at the 28th Irish Classic and Vintage Motor Show in Terenure. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

An emotional Feehily told the crowd that he "can't wait for her to grow up in this wonderful country".

Feehily and his fiancé Cailean O'Neill first broke their baby news in May, saying that they were expecting a baby later this year.

Elsewhere, the inaugural Forever Young Festival took place in Palmerstown House in Naas, a celebration of 1980s music that saw thousands of revellers flocking to Co Kildare to relive some of the best hits from their youth.

Icons from the era including Bonnie Tyler and Human League performed, while punters were encouraged to don their finest 1980s clothes.

Fun run: Elayne Ni Cheallaigh (2) is chased by David Maher and Kinga Skowroivell at Galway Garden Festival. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure

Back in Dublin, the Trinity Summer Series went out with a bang, with the enigmatic New Order performing last night.

It was another trip back to the 1980s for music fans, as the band played their best songs, marking their first return to Irish soil since their performance at Electric Picnic in 2016.

Support was given by Brighton-based electronica wonders Fujiya and Miyagi.

Out west, budding gardeners enjoyed the Galway Garden Festival, second only in size to Bloom.

It was the 10th year of the festival in Claregalway, and the day was filled with family fun and the best botanical knowledge.

Alice Cunningham at the Galway Garden Festival 2019. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure

It wasn't all about plants, as visitors also heard from a range of speakers including performance psychologist Gerry Hussey, whose motivational expertise has guided teams to All-Ireland championships, Heineken Cups and Olympic Games.

In Terenure, classic car fanatics enjoyed picnics amongst decades-old Aston Martins, Jaguars and Fords.

At Terenure College, the 28th Irish Classic and Vintage Motor Show had everything from tractors to army cars on display.

The warm weather is set to continue. Temperatures will reach 24C tomorrow, but it will be cloudy for the most part this week.

Wednesday is forecast as a humid day, with some sunny spells, although it will be cloudy and misty that night.

The sun will break through again on Thursday morning, but it will turn drizzly as the day goes on. The temperatures will remain average for July, though, between 19 and 23C.

