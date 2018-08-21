Night one of the Rose of Tralee festival wrapped up in the Dome last night, with Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey stealing the show as she opened up on stage about her parents’ struggles with addiction.

Night one of the Rose of Tralee festival wrapped up in the Dome last night, with Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey stealing the show as she opened up on stage about her parents’ struggles with addiction.

Monster Munch and Curly Wurlys top of Daithi's Rose of Tralee rider - and which Rose has shifted her escort?

Tonight another 14 Roses will take to the stage to make their final bid for the Rose of Tralee crown and Daithi is a man with a mission tonight. The rumour mill has been turning in Kerry and word has reached the host that a certain Rose may have shifted her escort.

“There is a few things I have to clear up because on the Rose of Tralee TV show, transparency is a big thing for us you know? And I’ve heard that one of the Roses has shifted – yes, shifted – her escort. I want to find out if that is true or false,” said Daithi.

“And the same Rose may be in trouble because her local postman may have seen her naked!”

Daithi was fairly put through his paces on last night’s show, hoisted up on the powerlifter and Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn’s back, as well as taking on Toronto Rose Carly McGrath in a Jiu Jitsu stand-off.

However, the showman doesn’t mind all the antics once he gets his favourite sweet treats provided behind stage.

Yes, you heard it here first – Monster Munch and Curly Wurlys are the top of Daithi’s list of diva demands.

“I have a rider, where you can ask to have anything in the world brought back stage,” he confessed.

“I have a very simple rider, a box of Curly Wurlys and a box Monster Munch.”

Daithi is looking forward to throwing his left-over bars of chocolate into the fridge to enjoy next week when he can put up his feet once his Rose duties conclude tonight.

