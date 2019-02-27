The first batch of headliners for Body & Soul 2019 have been announced.

Modeselektor, The Blaze, Santigold - Body & Soul announces first headliners for 10th festival

Modeselektor, The Blaze, Santigold and Kruder & Dorfmeister are headlining the 10th year of the festival in Ballinalough Castle, Co Westmeath.

Also taking to the stage across the weekend of June 21-23 are Irish acts including Wyvern Lingo, The Murder Capital, Talos - AKA Eoin French from Cork, Mano Le Tough, The Clockworks, Tulla Céilí Band.

Princess Nokia, Kate Tempest, Baikal, Kiddy Smile, Monolink, The Drifter, Laoise, Oshun, Coely, Thumper, Niamh REgan, Lil'Dave, Dream Wife, Meltybrains? and whenyoung are also part of the lineup.

More music acts to be confirmed but there will also be hidden art installations, theatre, and spoken-word as well as workshops and wellbeing vibes courtesy of yogis, sound healers and seaweed baths.

Tickets costing €199.50 for adults aged 20 and over are on sale now. Teenagers aged 13-19 are not allowed at the festival and children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information check out bodyandsoul.ie

