Electric Picnic is predominantly a music festival, but you could happily spend your weekend at MindField this year and not feel like you're missing out.

Marian Keyes, Mike McCormack and Blindboy Boatclub among line up for Electric Picnic's MindField

A new podcast stage, Ah, Hear! will feature Soundings, hosted by Lisa Hannigan and Dylan Haskins with special guests Marian Keyes and Ships as well as podcasts curated by Headstuff Podcast Network collective and a special An Irishman Abroad podcast with Jarlath Regan.

Another new stage, Manifesto, will host Northern Soul, a conversation about growing up in music in Northern Ireland with Tim Wheeler from Ash and Bronagh Gallagher. There will also be readings of Seamus Heaney's poems from the recently published 100 Poems, chosen by his family.

Stray Lines, meanwhile, brings together live readings of comics and graphic novels with visuals, special effects and music.

New to the Parish hosted by Sorcha Pollak features a panel of people new to Ireland with reflections on this country's direct provision regime from theatre maker Oonagh Murphy.

International Dublin Literary Award winner Mike McCormack (Solar Bones), former political prisoner Ibrahim Halawa, writer Michael Harding; and legendary comedy producer John Lloyd (Blackadder, Spitting Image, QI) will also be there.

Waterford Whispers News will present a Sky News-style special preview of their new live show which premieres in October.

Miriam O'Callaghan will return for the Sunday Brunch Show with guests reviewing the papers. Blindboy Boatclub will also host Illuminate illustrated talks with artists and creatives including celebrated jewellery designer Chupi.

There's an Amnesty Hour Special on Human Rights Defenders hosted by Roisin Ingle, debates on fake news and the digital public square with the Irish Research Council, the Salon du Chat, History Ireland Hedge Schools, and Paddy Cullivan's Ten Dark Secrets of 1798.

There's also an extensive line-up on The Theatre Stage, presented in association with Dublin Theatre Festival, and The Word stage will feature spoken word, storytelling, poetry, comedy, theatre and more, and Puball Gaeilge will return too.

Finally, Dance Days by Dublin Dance Festival will present yoga flow, boogie bounce, breakdance, ballroom, burlesque and more, suitable for all levels.

Online Editors