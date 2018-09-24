There are just four weeks to go until the fourth Metropolis Festival and new acts have been added to the already impressive line-up.

Maceo Plex and Trinity Orchestra performing ABBA among new additions to Metropolis 2019 line-up

Maceo Plex, Friendly Fires, Honey Dijon, Kojaque, David O'Doherty, Trinity Orchestra performing ABBA, Booka Brass and David Keenan have just been announced.

The festival and conference take place at the RDS across Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 of the October Bank Holiday weekend and it's an over 21s event.

The new acts join a stellar line up which already includes Roisin Murphy, Mac Demarco, Villagers, The Black Madonna, Blood Orange, Grandbrothers, and Gwenno.

Tickets are on sale now. Saturday: €49.50, Bank Holiday Sunday: Tier 2 - €69.50, Tier 3 - €74.50. Sunday Instalment Plan: €34.75 (x2 payments). Weekend (Sat & Sun) Tier 2 - €109.50. Tier 3 - €115.00. Weekend instalment plan: Tier 2 - €54.75 (x2 payments)

Online Editors