Electric Picnic organisers have issued a warning to revellers heading to the festival this Friday to give themselves more time than usual to get there as a result of major roadworks.

'Leave as early as possible' - Electric Picnic revellers warned it may take 'considerably' longer than usual to reach festival this year

Over 50,000 people are expected to descend on Stradbally, Co Laois over the weekend for the music and arts extravaganza - the highlight of the festival calendar for many.

While traffic congestion is always a given as huge crowds depart Dublin for the festival - particularly on Friday afternoon - this year bosses are especially concerned that on-going roadworks on the M7 will result in major traffic congestion.

"We are urging everyone heading to Electric Picnic this Friday to give themselves plenty of time as roadworks are likely to considerably add to journey times," a spokesperson said.

"We would strongly recommend people to leave as early as possible and also to car pool if possible."

With just one day to go until EP kicks off, anticipation is building ahead of the stand out event of the summer.

Weather wise, revellers should expect mainly dry and warm with a mixture of sunshine and cloud, although there is a risk of some showers over the weekend, particularly on Sunday so do pack a rain coat.

Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and The Prodigy will headline the festival with other music starts including Dua Lipa and The Kooks also taking to the stage.

Comedy, art and the spoken word will also be a huge feature of the annual event.

Festival boss Melvin Benn said this week that it's possible Electric Picnic will grow even bigger in coming years as he is always looking for ways to change it.

He also told people to "behave safely and behave well but come and have the craic".

Online Editors