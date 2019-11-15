LEAF 2020: Brand new electronic arts festival to launch in Limerick

It has been a tough week for Limerick with the news that Lyric FM is set to depart the city for Cork and Dublin, but there is some good news today as a brand new electronic arts festival will launch in the city in March next year.

Limerick Electronic Arts Festival, or LEAF 2020, will run from March 5 to 8, attracting over 20,000 participants across several venues.

St Mary's Cathedral in the city played host to the launch on Friday which saw Glasshouse Ensemble present an orchestral interpretation of the music and visuals of Aphex Twin.

The full line-up has yet to be announced but will include internationally renowned music artists, leaders in social media innovation, E-Sports stars and innovators in tech.

The 'Intersection' business symposium will take place on Friday, March 6 at the new warehouse space at the LCFE capus.

Topics for interviews and panels will include 'A Digital First Society' and 'AI & Art 'and there will be speakers from Facebook, LEGO and the EU.

Anne Lise Kjaer

The event will be curated by futurist Anne Lise Kjaer, a Ted speaker, entrepreneur and Copenhagen Goodwill ambassador.

There will also be a day-long youth strand called 'Creation' with presentations, workshops and keynotes and panels on E-sports, YouTube, music creation and online collaboration and monetisation from Depop to Spotify.

The festival will also see Cleeve's Factory on O'Callaghan Strand house installations, events, and workshops. Across the four days, there will be music from electronic artists and digital artists.

The multi-generational Chime Out choir aims to unite people from all walks of life in Limerick as one community in song and the project will conclude with an outdoor event where the choir will perform classic dance anthems with visual projections and a light show.

There will also be a free music trail for all ages on the Saturday afternoon, curated by Nialler9, and late night parties, live podcasts, Banter with Jim Carroll and family raves.

For more information see www.leaf061.com

Online Editors