Kormac: Equivalent Exchange and David Keenan among new acts announced for Other Voices at Electric Picnic

Previously announced SOAK, Gwenno, Stella Donnelly, whenyoung, and Dowry will be joined by more Irish and international acts across the weekend from August 31 to September 1.

Irish singer songwriter David Keenan (23) who has played alongside names including Mick Flannery, Hothouse Flowers, Damien Dempsey, and Glen Hansard has joined the line-up as has Mayo talent Seamus Fogarty whose second album The Curious Hand earned a five star review from The Guardian last year.

Another exciting addition is Kormac: Equivalent Exchange, a new show by leading Irish producer, DJ and composer Kormac with the Irish Chamber Orchestra and an array of special guests. The show dedbuted in March to a sold out Vicar Street with visuals designed by Maser. It was the closing show of the St Patrick's Day Festival and will close Other Voices at EP.

David Keenan

Inhaler formed in just two years ago when all four members, Ryan McMahon (drums), Josh Jenkinson (lead guitar), Robert Keating (bass) and Elijah Hewson (vocals/guitar) were still in transition year. Last year they released their debut single I Want You followed by B-side She's My Girl?.

Halo Maud is the creation of Paris based Maud Nadal who sings in English and French and has just released her debut album ‘Je Suis Une Île’.

The Lost Brothers (Oisin Leech from Navan and Mark McCausland from Omagh), meanwhile, have been on a non-stop world tour, taking in sold-out theatre shows in Ireland and the UK, a stint in America, and their first Australian tour. Their new album ‘Halfway Towards A Healing’ was recorded between Sligo and Tucson Arizona.

Columbia Mills describe themselves as "Joy Division playing the Grand Ole Opry" and combine live instruments with electronic elements.

The Other Voices stage will be presented by Huw Stephens (BBC 1) and May Kay.

Full line-up:

David Kitt, SOAK, David Keenan, Gwenno, Seamus Fogarty, Stella Donnelly, The Lost Brothers, Kormac: Equivalent Exchange, whenyoung, Columbia Mills, Booka Brass, The Murder Capital, Dowry, Halo Maud.

