Kaleidoscope Festival 2019: Nappies, sterilisers, breastfeeding sofas, and 11pm curfew for partying parents

The organisers of Kaleidoscope music festival will have all ages catered for this weekend with everything from nappies to baby bottles stocked in the on-site shop.

Creative director Sorcha O’Reilly told independent.ie that they’ve also ensured a short walk from the car park to the campsites to help prevent tots from tiring at the music event in Russborough House in Co Wicklow.

The festival, which boasts an impressive line-up including Imelda May, Tom Odell and Bell-X1 and is run by the organisers of Electric Picnic, has family at the heart of festivities and runs from Friday June 28 – Sunday 30.

“The programme really attracts a family audience and there is also a curfew of 11pm so there is a reasonable cut-off time for music around the site,” said Sorcha.

Kaleidoscope Festival sneak peek - PIC: Ruth Medjber

“There is also ease of access for the little legs, the car park is near the camps so that short hop from the car to the site makes it easier for everyone.”

“All the organisers are parents and understand that packing can be hard with kids, so we have everything here from nappies, bottles and sun cream.

Kaleidoscope Festival - PIC: Ruth Medjber

“We have a special tent, the Baba Care Zone which has sterilisers and a comfy sitting room for breast feeding – although that is of course okay in any area. We really thought through what people might need,” added Sorcha.

The capacity at the festival is 15,000 and there are currently still limited tickets available.

Kaleidoscope Festival 2019 - PIC: Ruth Medjber

Being environmentally friendly is also central to the festival’s ethos and "all traders must supply compostable utensils,” said Sorcha.

She also expects that as families will make up the bulk of attendees, most will travel together rather than single people parking up for the weekend, cutting on car emissions.

Kaleidoscope Festival 2019 sneak peek. PIC: Roisin Murphy O'Sullivan

“People could also borrow tents rather than buying ones that they are just going to dispose or leave behind.”

On-site, the Rumpledumpus tent is aimed at 0-3 years with a teddy bears’ picnic and kiddie disco, while the Fairy Fort on Lady Beit Island welcomes 4 – 10-year-olds for some exciting interactive workshops.

One of Electric Picnic mainstay performers Jerry Fish will bring his eclectic show to the main lawn at Russborough while the Hippodrome will be home to spoken word performances by day before transforming into an outdoor cinema at night.

There’s a chance for families to even perform on the main stage too with the Dublin Gospel Choir inviting anyone interested to rehearse with them over the weekend before joining them on stage at 3pm on Sunday to form the Kaleidoscope choir.

Rehearsals take place at 7pm on Friday in the Rumpledumpus Tent and 11am on Saturday in the Big Hooley Tent.

Check out the full line-up and purchase tickets on kaleidoscopefestival.ie

Online Editors