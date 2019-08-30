Gavin James has hailed the amount of Irish acts at this year’s Electric Picnic as a “feat for any country” as he prepares for a “secret gig” at the festival.

Gavin James has hailed the amount of Irish acts at this year’s Electric Picnic as a “feat for any country” as he prepares for a “secret gig” at the festival.

'It's a great feat for any country' - Gavin James hails Irish domination at Electric Picnic before his secret gig

Hozier is set to headline the action today at EP, with other big Irish names like Dermot Kennedy, Róisín Murphy and David Keenen also playing a part at the festival along with a number of other lesser-known Irish acts.

Gavin James is also set to play a “secret gig” today. The Dubliner said that that after a very loud rehearsal, the gig is no longer a secret but that he ‘s really looking forward to it.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here. I’m doing a secret gig at the Sound Garden stage at 8.20pm. It’s a secret though. Not that much of a secret though to be honest with you, I’m doing a sound check here and everybody can hear it,” he told Independent.ie

“I’m very excited. The line-up is mental, I love it. I want to see Dermot Kennedy because he’s on right after me so I’ll see if I can run over to him.

“Davie Keenan is playing today; Dermot Kennedy is playing today. It’s mental, so many so it’s class.

“Three Irish acts on the Friday, on the main stage at Electric Picnic is great, it’s a great feat for any country.”

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Gavin Wigglesworth, said that he is not unfamiliar with the music festival scene and urged festival goers to be careful.

Following the recent death of a Tipperary teenager, Jack Downey, who died after ac suspected drugs tragedy at Indiependence festival in Cork, James said that he believes drug testing facilities should be present at Irish festivals.

“All you can say now is that you have to be as careful as you can," he said.

"It’s 100pc a good idea (to have the drug testing facilities), are you joking me? All you can say is that you have to be as careful as you can.

“When I went to Oxygen when I was 18, 17, 16, drugs weren’t really a thing it was just drinking, drinking, drinking. Drinking until I got sick, so I've made mistakes that way, but I think when you’re young you can sometimes feel invincible that way.”

Online Editors