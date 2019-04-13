Rapper Childish Gambino brought day one of Coachella to a close after thousands of fans had descended on the California desert for the annual music festival.

Rapper Childish Gambino brought day one of Coachella to a close after thousands of fans had descended on the California desert for the annual music festival.

In Pictures: Thousands of fans descend on California desert for Coachella music festival

Gambino, the alter ego of actor Donald Glover, topped the bill on Friday's opening night and will be followed by fellow headliners Tame Impala on Saturday and Ariana Grande on Sunday.

Other artists set to feature over the weekend include Pusha T and the actor Idris Elba, who will be performing a DJ set.

Day one saw the likes of The 1975, Janelle Monae and DJ Snake take to the Coachella stage before Gambino brought the curtain down.

Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

He opened by urging fans to put their phones away for his performance - a call ignored by many in the crowd who were already busy sharing their pictures and videos to Instagram.

Gambino performed a string of hits, including Summertime Magic, II. Worldstar and I. The Worst Guys.

Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

At one point the topless hip hop star lit a cigarette before stepping into the audience and sharing it with a fan.

However, by the time he delivered arguably his best-known song - the politically charged This Is America - it was more than 30 minutes past midnight local time and many weary campers had already trudged back to the refuge of their tents.

It was approaching 1am when he finished the set with another of his big hits, Redbone.

Earlier, country music singer Kacey Mugraves, fresh from her best album Grammy win in February, made her Coachella debut with a set on the main stage.

Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

The 30-year-old opened her set with Slow Burn, a track from her acclaimed album Golden Hour, before telling the audience: "Coachella! You guys look beautiful in this golden hour!"

She was later followed by British rock band The 1975, while Jaden Smith was also among the performers.

Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Blackpink made history when they became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival, with YouTube livestreaming the set on the big screen at New York City's Times Square.

Weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, which takes place in the Southern California city of Indio, about 127 miles east of Los Angeles, continues on Saturday and Sunday.

Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Weekend two takes place on April 19-21.

Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Online Editors