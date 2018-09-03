In Pictures: 18 crowd photos that best capture the spirit of this year's Electric Picnic, did you make the cut?
So the dust has settled once again on Stradbally, County Laois - Electric Picnic is over - no doubt those who attended are snuggled up in their comfy, comfy beds by now.
As you lie there contemplating going back to work tomorrow, why not relive the weekend by scrolling through our choice of the best of the weekend's snaps?
Who knows, you may even lay eyes on your slightly younger, happier self.
