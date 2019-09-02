Two Electric Picnic revellers topped off the perfect weekend by getting engaged at the hugely popular festival.

Two Electric Picnic revellers topped off the perfect weekend by getting engaged at the hugely popular festival.

'I wanted to make him feel like the most special person in the world' - Electric Picnic revellers get engaged on festival's closing night

Sean Carroll, from Limerick, popped the question to his long-term boyfriend Mark Taylor, from Kerry, in front of a huge crowd on Sunday night.

The couple, who live together in Dublin, were enjoying Sing Along Social's performance at the Heineken Live Your Music Stage when Sean surprised Mark with a proposal and engagement ring.

Thankfully Mark responded immediately with a 'yes' prompting cheers from the 2,000 strong crowd and a barrage of hundreds of messages to the happy couple on social media.

Mark Taylor proposes to Sean Carroll at the Heineken Live Your Music stage at Electric Picnic 2019.

"I was so nervous going in there because I had this planned for a year," Sean tells Independent.ie.

"He first asked me out at Electric Picnic seven years ago and we've only missed one year at Electric Picnic since so I had this planned since last year."

With the help of Aoife McElwain of Sing Along Social, Sean planned to propose half way through the set.

"I really wanted to make him feel like the most special person in the world," says Sean. "And what better way to do that than have 2,000 people watch as you drop to one knee.

"I had this whole speech planned but as soon as he looked at me I started crying. I kind of just blurted out, 'we've been together seven years, will you marry me?'"

Keeping the ring hidden through Friday and Saturday was no easy feat. Sean hid it in his pants on the way in to the arena in case security took it from his bag, and then hid it in a sock in the bottom of his bag for the rest of the weekend.

"I was walking in and I was like, do not move or it's going to fall out of your shorts!"

Sean had gathered their friends to the performance in order to witness the proposal and celebrate with them afterwards.

"I don't really do small gestures - I like memorable experiences and Electric Picnic has given us many memorable experiences over the years," he adds. "The last time Florence and the Machine played she got up on my shoulders for a song!"

Although Electric Picnic does not host weddings, Sean is hopeful the organisers may bend the rules so they can have their wedding at the festival.

"If I could get away with it, it would be amazing," he says. "When those tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday morning I'll have mine in the bag for next year by 9.02am!"

Online Editors