'I think it would be a disaster if a woman started presenting the Rose of Tralee' - Maura Derrane

Maura Derrane has said she wouldn't want to see a woman presenting the Rose of Tralee, saying that it would be a "disaster" if a woman took on the role.

The RTE presenter, who hosts Today With Maura And Daithi, said she would never want to try her hand at the presenting gig at the Kerry festival, and thinks that her co-host Daithi O Se is the only man for the job.

Maura (48) said there were "certain jobs" that were suited to men and interviewing the Roses in the Dome was one of them.

"I know we are all about feminism these days, but there are certain jobs that are for men. I think it would be a disaster if a woman started presenting the Rose of Tralee," she said.

Maura Derrane and Daithi O Se on the Today set

"Daithi is so good at that job; he is ideal because it is a male-driven role, and it would be odd if a female was asking other females those type of questions. Daithi can ask the questions that other people can't and that works."

The festival was previously hosted by broadcasting legend Gay Byrne for 17 years, and other presenters in its Hall of Fame include Terry Wogan, Ryan Tubridy, and Ray D'Arcy.

The mum-of-one has been working with Daithi for six years on the afternoon show, and reckons it's the natural banter between the pair that keeps viewers coming back.

"People love the slagging and banter between me and Daithi," Maura said. "We forget we are live, we have actually had arguments on air and the producers are telling us to stop in our ears. I think viewers find us very natural and real. Maybe it is our country background?"

However, Maura doesn't expect the show to last forever.

"Every TV show ends, that's reality and you need to know that," she said.

Daithi O'Se on stage at the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Pic Steve Humphreys 22nd August 2017

"I am expecting the show to end because it is not going to go on forever."

