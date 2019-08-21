‘I only found out I was Irish through a DNA test’ - Arizona Rose Kayla Gray

With her shock of curly auburn hair and striking emerald green eyes Kayla Gray certainly has the look of the Irish, but she didn't know about her Irish roots until she took a DNA test.

Representing her native Arizona in this year's Rose of Tralee festival, Kayla is now fully embracing her Irish roots, but her heritage was a mystery to her until recently.

"My dad was adopted and my mother's heritage ends at my grandmother so I really didn't know," she says.

"I met a past Rose who said, 'Oh my goodness, you look like you're Irish, you should totally do the Rose of Tralee!' and I said, 'I don't know if I'm Irish!'"

20/08/2019 Dáithi Ó Sé introduces all 32 hopeful Roses for the first time ahead of this years Rose of Tralee television show. Kayla is pictured in the purple dress at front centre. Picture Andres Poveda

Kayla took a 23andMe DNA test which analyses the DNA in saliva to determine ancestry. It can also be used to predict possible health risks.

"It said I was 50-something per cent Irish and 20-something per cent Northern European with Ireland and Scotland in the little circle so I said, 'Let's do it! Let's embrace everything that's the Irish culture.'"

Kayla is among 32 roses who will appear on stage with host Dáithí Ó Sé during the Rose of Tralee televised events across Monday and Tuesday nights.

She has an incredible story of survival to share having had two very near brushes with death.

When Kayla was 13, at the end of eighth grade, she underwent emergency brain surgery for a disease called Chiari Malformation and Hydrocephalus.

She had been attending doctors with severe headaches, blindness, muscle weakness and other symptoms for a year before she finally received a diagnosis.

"They didn't really know what as going on," she says. "They thought I had lupus, they thought I was a hypochondriac, they thought I had vitamin deficiencies, they thought I had concussion at one point."

Kayla finally had an MRI scan which led to a diagnosis and emergency experimental surgery.

"They told me I had two weeks to live if they hadn't rushed me into emergency surgery because the pressure [of fluid] was building up so much," she says. "It puts pressure on all your major systems."

Seven years later, when she was 20 years old Kayla had another brush with death when theseatbelt and airbags in her car failed during a crash on a snowy road in Ohio.

"Instead of being stopped, my head hit the windshield causing a minor brain bleed but because of everything else that's going on in my brain they misdiagnosed that as well," she reveals.

"I wasn't able to walk for three months. I was learning how to live being paraplegic."

Despite her difficulties, the determined student continued with her college studies, using Skype to take part in lectures with her professors, all the while remaining resolutely positive.

"After the brain surgery I realised that every day was a gift. Whatever I had I needed to really work towards being happy with what I had in that moment," she explains.

"Before the surgery I always had headaches, it was always really hard to do certain things. After the surgery things got better. So, if I wasn't able to walk it was still better than not being here."

Eventually she returned to the hospital and doctor who had diagnosed her earlier brain disease and they found the bleed - ultimately she walked out of the hospital and back to normal life.

When she graduated from university, Kayla joined a research laboratory and in a quirky twist of fate worked on a research project which identified one of the cells that causes Chiara Malformation.

Today she works in organ donation, specifically finding homes for organs in the research community.

The Rose of Tralee will air across two nights on Monday August 26 and Tuesday August 27 on RTE One at 8pm.

Online Editors