‘I had a vision to create the best little brewery in the world’: Brewer Tom Cronin is bringing his craft beer to Bloom

As Bord Bia Bloom returns to the Phoenix Park this week it is important to note that it is not only a retreat for garden enthusiasts but also for food and drink lovers alike.

It is an opportunity to take a stroll through impressive garden creations while enjoying the best of Irish food and drink.

One such drink on offer is craft beer from Rye River Brewing Company which has 32 unique recipes on the go across five different brands.

It was founded in Kilcock in 2013 and moved production to Celbridge, Co Kildare in 2016.

Founder and managing director Tom Cronin had a vision to create the “best little brewery in the world” and raise the profile of Irish craft breweries internationally.

“We do really pride ourselves on how we brew our beer, the craft we put into it, we brew in a very small batch size, we brew in 2,500 litres and we’ve been described as probably one of the busiest little breweries you’ve ever heard of,” he said.

“We have to work around the clock to get out the quantity of beer that’s required to service both the domestic and international market.

“But it all starts with our water profiling, every recipe we do starts with a water profile, so we take no chance, beer is 95pc water and if you don’t know what water you’re brewing with then how can you know what your end product is going to be.

“All small things like this have made a big difference over the years. We don’t pasteurise our beer so when we put in all these great hops and great malts, don’t strip everything out with a pasteurisation process.”

Mr Cronin is excited to bring the range to Bloom and engage with consumers who sample their beer.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us to get in front of our customers and more importantly converse with consumers who will hopefully engage with craft beer,” he said.

Mr Cronin said Rye River Brewing has been a member of Repak for five years and has a responsibility to recycle.

“That comes with a cost for a small business but it’s a responsible cost. We use 100pc green energy and as a small business employing 65 people, I think we’re very responsible,” he said.