If you’re heading to Stradbally at the weekend, get excited, because the Electric Picnic stage times have just been released.

Heading to Electric Picnic? Here are the 2018 stage times

One of Ireland’s most popular music festivals is just around the corner, so now is the time to get planning what acts you want to see over the weekend.

From brass bands to indie acts, there’s something for everyone in this year’s lineup, with Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and The Prodigy headlining the three-day festival.

Dua Lipa, George Ezra and even 90s girl band B*witched are set to take the stage this year, as well as an extensive lineup of comedy acts, food demonstrations and circus performers.

Here’s the lineup for some of the main stages below;

MAIN STAGE

Friday

10.40pm-midnight – Kendrick Lamar

9-10pm – Walking on Cars

7.30-8.30pm – Chvrches

6-7pm – Ash

5-5.30pm – Brand New Friend

Saturday

12.15-1.30am – Massive Attack

10.30-11.30pm – NERD

8.45-9.45pm – Dua Lipa

7-8pm – Gavin James

5.15-6.15pm – Mavis Staples

3.30-4.30pm – Gomez

1.45-2.45pm– Hudson Taylor

Sunday

10.30pm-midnight – The Prodigy

8.45-9.45pm – Picture This

7-8pm – George Ezra

5.30-6.30pm – Nile Rodgers & Chic

4.15-5pm – Garbage

2.30-3.30pm – Inner Circle

1-2pm – Dublin Gospel Choir

Read more: Contactless payments available at Electric Picnic bars and vendors for the first time

BODY & SOUL

Friday

2.45-3.45am – Bon Voyage

1.15-2.15am – Bitch Falcon

11.45-12.45pm – Super Extra Bonus Party

10.15-11.15pm – Bad Bones

8.45-9.45pm – The Brummies

7.15-8.15pm – Roe

6-6.45pm – Paddy Hanna

5-5.30pm – Hvmmingbyrd

Saturday

2.30-3.30am – Youngr

midnight-1am – Ryan Vail

10.45-11.30pm – Gundelach

9.15-10pm – Halo Maud

8-8.45pm – The Modern Strangers

6.45-7.30pm – Laoise

5.30-6.15pm – Pillow Queens

4.15-5pm – Lilla Vargen

3-3.45pm – O Emperor

1.45-2.30pm – Slow Place Like Home

12.45-1.15pm – Tracy Bruen

12.15-12.45pm – The Blue Notes

Sunday

2.55-3.45am – Daithí

1.15-2.15am – RSAG

midnight-12.45am – Hak Baker

10.45-11.30pm – Soulé

9.30-10.15pm – Ruby Empress

8.15-9pm – Fontaines DC

7-7.45pm – David Keenan

5.45-6.30pm – James Canty

4.30-5.15pm – Barq

3.15-4pm – Oscar Jerome

2-2.45pm – Sleep Thieves

1-1.30pm – Orchic Collective

OTHER VOICES

Friday

10.30-11.10pm – David Kitt

9.30-10pm – Special guest

8.20-9pm – Seamus Fogarty

7.10-7.50pm – David Keenan

6.10-6.40pm – Dowry

5.10-5.40pm – The Murder Capital

4-4.40pm – Booka Brass

Saturday

11.50pm-12.40am – Kojaque

10.30-11.20pm – Jafaris

9.30-10pm – TBC

8.30-9pm – Special guest

7-7.40pm – whenyoung

5.50-6.30pm – Stella Donnelly

4.40-5.20pm – Soak

3.30-4.10pm – Halo Maud

2.30-3pm – Special guest

1.30-2pm – Inhaler

Sunday

9.45-10.25pm – Kormac + ICO

8.20-9pm – Columbia Mills

7.20-7.50pm – TBC

6.20-6.50pm – Gwenno

5.10-5.50pm – Lost Brothers

4-4.40pm – Ye Vagabonds

RANKIN’S WOOD

Friday

8.30-9.45pm – 2FM Live: The Story of Hip Hop Part 3

Saturday

11pm-12.30am – Nina Kraviz

9.30-10.30pm – King Krule

8-9pm – Mount Kimbie

6.30-7.30pm – Tom Misch

5.15-6pm – Dermot Kennedy

4.00-4.45pm – Maggie Rogers

2.45 - 3.30pm – Mik Pyro

1.30-2pm – Laoise

Sunday

10.30pm-midnight – DJ Koze

9-10pm – Death Grips

7.30-8.30pm – The Blaze

6-7pm – Denis Sulta

4.45-5.30pm – Stefflon Don

3.30-4.15 pm– Wild Youth

2.30-3pm – Columbia Mills

1.30-2pm – Sorcha Richardson

CASA BACARDI

Friday

10pm – midnight CamelPhat

8pm – 10pm Melé

6pm – 8pm CICI

4pm – 6pm Dan Stritch

Saturday

midnight – 1am DJ Deece

10pm – midnight Felix Da Housecat

8pm – 10pm Boots & Kats

6pm – 8pm A-Skillz

4.30pm – 6pm Nialler9

2.30pm – 4.30pm Claire Beck & Ciara Brady B2B

1.30pm – 2.30pm Prymary Colours

12pm – 1.30pm Justyna Koss

Sunday

10pm – midnight Joey Negro

8pm – 10pm Krafty Kuts

6pm – 8pm DJ FLIP

4.30pm – 6pm Riff Shop

3pm – 4.30pm Kelly-Anne Byrne

1.30pm – 3pm Modern Magic

12pm – 1.30pm Jamie Byrne

