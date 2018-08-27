Heading to Electric Picnic? Here are the 2018 stage times
If you’re heading to Stradbally at the weekend, get excited, because the Electric Picnic stage times have just been released.
One of Ireland’s most popular music festivals is just around the corner, so now is the time to get planning what acts you want to see over the weekend.
From brass bands to indie acts, there’s something for everyone in this year’s lineup, with Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and The Prodigy headlining the three-day festival.
Dua Lipa, George Ezra and even 90s girl band B*witched are set to take the stage this year, as well as an extensive lineup of comedy acts, food demonstrations and circus performers.
Here’s the lineup for some of the main stages below;
MAIN STAGE
Friday
10.40pm-midnight – Kendrick Lamar
9-10pm – Walking on Cars
7.30-8.30pm – Chvrches
6-7pm – Ash
5-5.30pm – Brand New Friend
Saturday
12.15-1.30am – Massive Attack
10.30-11.30pm – NERD
8.45-9.45pm – Dua Lipa
7-8pm – Gavin James
5.15-6.15pm – Mavis Staples
3.30-4.30pm – Gomez
1.45-2.45pm– Hudson Taylor
Sunday
10.30pm-midnight – The Prodigy
8.45-9.45pm – Picture This
7-8pm – George Ezra
5.30-6.30pm – Nile Rodgers & Chic
4.15-5pm – Garbage
2.30-3.30pm – Inner Circle
1-2pm – Dublin Gospel Choir
BODY & SOUL
Friday
2.45-3.45am – Bon Voyage
1.15-2.15am – Bitch Falcon
11.45-12.45pm – Super Extra Bonus Party
10.15-11.15pm – Bad Bones
8.45-9.45pm – The Brummies
7.15-8.15pm – Roe
6-6.45pm – Paddy Hanna
5-5.30pm – Hvmmingbyrd
Saturday
2.30-3.30am – Youngr
midnight-1am – Ryan Vail
10.45-11.30pm – Gundelach
9.15-10pm – Halo Maud
8-8.45pm – The Modern Strangers
6.45-7.30pm – Laoise
5.30-6.15pm – Pillow Queens
4.15-5pm – Lilla Vargen
3-3.45pm – O Emperor
1.45-2.30pm – Slow Place Like Home
12.45-1.15pm – Tracy Bruen
12.15-12.45pm – The Blue Notes
Sunday
2.55-3.45am – Daithí
1.15-2.15am – RSAG
midnight-12.45am – Hak Baker
10.45-11.30pm – Soulé
9.30-10.15pm – Ruby Empress
8.15-9pm – Fontaines DC
7-7.45pm – David Keenan
5.45-6.30pm – James Canty
4.30-5.15pm – Barq
3.15-4pm – Oscar Jerome
2-2.45pm – Sleep Thieves
1-1.30pm – Orchic Collective
OTHER VOICES
Friday
10.30-11.10pm – David Kitt
9.30-10pm – Special guest
8.20-9pm – Seamus Fogarty
7.10-7.50pm – David Keenan
6.10-6.40pm – Dowry
5.10-5.40pm – The Murder Capital
4-4.40pm – Booka Brass
Saturday
11.50pm-12.40am – Kojaque
10.30-11.20pm – Jafaris
9.30-10pm – TBC
8.30-9pm – Special guest
7-7.40pm – whenyoung
5.50-6.30pm – Stella Donnelly
4.40-5.20pm – Soak
3.30-4.10pm – Halo Maud
2.30-3pm – Special guest
1.30-2pm – Inhaler
Sunday
9.45-10.25pm – Kormac + ICO
8.20-9pm – Columbia Mills
7.20-7.50pm – TBC
6.20-6.50pm – Gwenno
5.10-5.50pm – Lost Brothers
4-4.40pm – Ye Vagabonds
- Read more: Marian Keyes, Mike McCormack and Blindboy Boatclub among line up for Electric Picnic's MindField
RANKIN’S WOOD
Friday
8.30-9.45pm – 2FM Live: The Story of Hip Hop Part 3
Saturday
11pm-12.30am – Nina Kraviz
9.30-10.30pm – King Krule
8-9pm – Mount Kimbie
6.30-7.30pm – Tom Misch
5.15-6pm – Dermot Kennedy
4.00-4.45pm – Maggie Rogers
2.45 - 3.30pm – Mik Pyro
1.30-2pm – Laoise
Sunday
10.30pm-midnight – DJ Koze
9-10pm – Death Grips
7.30-8.30pm – The Blaze
6-7pm – Denis Sulta
4.45-5.30pm – Stefflon Don
3.30-4.15 pm– Wild Youth
2.30-3pm – Columbia Mills
1.30-2pm – Sorcha Richardson
CASA BACARDI
Friday
10pm – midnight CamelPhat
8pm – 10pm Melé
6pm – 8pm CICI
4pm – 6pm Dan Stritch
Saturday
midnight – 1am DJ Deece
10pm – midnight Felix Da Housecat
8pm – 10pm Boots & Kats
6pm – 8pm A-Skillz
4.30pm – 6pm Nialler9
2.30pm – 4.30pm Claire Beck & Ciara Brady B2B
1.30pm – 2.30pm Prymary Colours
12pm – 1.30pm Justyna Koss
Sunday
10pm – midnight Joey Negro
8pm – 10pm Krafty Kuts
6pm – 8pm DJ FLIP
4.30pm – 6pm Riff Shop
3pm – 4.30pm Kelly-Anne Byrne
1.30pm – 3pm Modern Magic
12pm – 1.30pm Jamie Byrne
Online Editors
Related Content
- Marian Keyes, Mike McCormack and Blindboy Boatclub among line up for Electric Picnic's MindField
- Contactless payments available at Electric Picnic bars and vendors for the first time
- Local artists are selected to perform at Electric Picnic