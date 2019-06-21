Dublin Pride has gone from eight people protesting homophobic laws in 1974 to 60,000 people celebrating LGBTQ Pride in 2018.

Guide to Pride: everything you need to know about Pride 2019

The first LGBTQ rights demonstration in Ireland took place when eight people protested anti-gay laws outside the Department of Justice in June 1974. Over the course of four decades, it has become one of the biggest national - and international - celebrations.

The first-ever Pride parade took place outside Liberty Hall in Dublin back in June 1983. Three months before this, people marched through the streets of Dublin demanding gay rights and protesting the violence members of the LGBTQ community suffered from.

In particular the march was for Declan Flynn, a 31-year-old gay man who was killed in Fairview Park in Dublin. The gang of teenagers who killed him were not jailed, which led to outcry from LGBTQ people.

Since the 1990s, there has been a Pride parade in Ireland every summer and this year, thousands of people are expecting to march and attend Pride events across the country. Globally, millions of people attend Pride festivals and parades to celebrate LGBTQ people's lives, and to march for their rights.

Here's what's on around Ireland:

DUBLIN

The Dublin Pride parade will be the first parade and takes place on Saturday, June 29 at 1pm. The Parade will start at Parnell Square.

Over 7,000 people from 150 different groups are expected to attend. The parade will feature floats as well as people.

The route starts on O’Connell Street, turns on to Eden Quay and goes past Liberty Hall, a significant spot because the first march for LGBTQ rights started here in 1983.

The parade will then cross the Liffey at Talbot Memorial Bridge and travel along City Quay, Lombard Street, Westland Row and end with a free outdoor event in Merrion Square.

There will also be an alternative Pride Parade in Dublin on the same day at the same time, organised by Queer Action Ireland. According to the organisers of this parade, they cannot take part in Dublin Pride this year because uniformed Gardaí will be attending, as well as RTÉ which are the media partner of the Dublin Pride festival.

“The participation of Gardaí in uniform in this year’s parade is in direct opposition to the liberatory principles of Pride," Queer Action Ireland said in a statement.

"A broadcaster who welcomed transphobic hate speech on to the air not months ago, and whose commitment to so-called ‘balanced’ reporting has led to the perpetuation of dangerous ideas and rhetoric around the island of Ireland, that endangers the lives of the queer community," they added.

LIMERICK

Limerick city will have its Pride parade on Saturday, July 13. The parade will start at 2.30pm at city hall. Admission to the Pride Parade is free for individuals and community groups, but pre-registration is required for all groups taking part.

After the Limerick parade, Pridefest will take place in the Hunt Museum. This is a family-friendly event and will have a cafe, bar, ice cream van and bouncy castle (for the children only).

BELFAST

Belfast too will have a Pride parade, also taking place on Saturday, August 3 at 1pm. The route will start at Custom House Square.

According to Belfast Pride, their parade will be one of the most regulated in all of Western Europe, due to Northern Ireland's special laws on parading that were formed during the peace process. The organisers also say equality is a major theme. Gay marriage is not legal in Northern Ireland.

CORK

Cork will have its Pride parade on Saturday, August 3 and there will be a street after party once the march finishes. There will also be a Pride Village in Bishop Lucey Park, featuring music, entertainment and food.

GALWAY

Galway's Pride week will start with a flag-raising ceremony in Eyre Square on Monday, August 12. That Wednesday will be a mental health day, with talks in Teach Solais and a candlelit vigil. Teach Solais is Galway and the West of Ireland's only LGBTQ resource centre, and is in danger of closing in Autumn due to a lack of funds.

Galway's pride parade will not take place until Saturday, August 17. The parade will start at 2pm outside City Hall. However, in the lead-up to Pride, many events will take place across the city. On Thursday, June 27 a variety show will take place in the Róisín Dubh, with tickets being €15 for adults, €10 for students. All proceeds will go towards Galway Pride.

AND MORE...

Other Pride events will take place across the country. Belfast will have a Pride Village with information stalls, food, children’s entertainment, bouncy castles, health testing, as well as a quiet space. This Pride Village is an alcohol and smoke free environment.

Dublin's events include The Pride Rebel Tour at the GPO. This historical guided tour will celebrate the diversity of the women and men that took part in Ireland’s struggle for social freedom and justice. There will also be drag queen competitions, a queer dog show and a tour of the National Art Gallery focusing on LGBTQ works.

All details for these events can be found at here

Online Editors