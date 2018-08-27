Gardai issue warning about fake print-at-home Electric Picnic tickets

Don't be that person crying at the gates of Electric Picnic because you cannot gain access with a fake ticket.

Don't be that person crying at the gates of Electric Picnic because you cannot gain access with a fake ticket.

Today the Gardai have issued a warning to people hoping to snap up last minute tickets to the sold out festival in Stradbally, which takes place over the weekend from Friday August 31 to Sunday, September 2.

An Garda Síochána said fake print-at-home tickets are being sold online.

“The print-at-home ticket format has not been used for Electric Picnic and we would recommend that the public do not buy from unauthorised or unknown sources,” they said in a statement.

Deirdre Griffin, Kate Finnegan and Marion Cronin of headonbody at Electric Picnic launch. Photo: Damien Eagers

Ticketmaster is the official seller for EP, but the event has been sold out for months. A handful of genuine tickets are available on Ticketmaster's sister site Seatwave, priced around €700 each.

They had already been available for sale on the site before Ticketmaster's recent announcement that it is shutting down Seatwave.

Ticketmaster said in a statement, "The Gardai are also warning that PayPal and Western Union are being used to take money off unsuspecting fans in these scams."

Keith English, Managing Director, Ticketmaster Ireland, said, “Electric Picnic is one of the highlights of the summer music calendar and we know that fans are desperately keen to go to the event, so we want to protect them and ensure that they are not hoodwinked into buying fake or non-existent tickets through any of these scams.

“We are grateful to the Gardai for their work in highlighting this issue and for pursuing the fraudsters," he added.

Read more: Heading to Electric Picnic? Here are the 2018 stage times

Barry Egan: It would be worth making the trek to Stradbally alone just for the Irish acts

Online Editors