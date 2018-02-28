Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham to lead St Patrick's Festival Parade 2018

Homegrown Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham has been announced as Grand Marshal of this year's St Patrick's Festival.

The East Wall native, who plays Davos in the long-running hit HBO series, will lead this year's Festival Parade through the capital from 12 noon on March 17.

He was chosen thanks to his contribution to the world of acting from his debut film role in Irish classic Into the West to his roles in War of the Buttons, Falling for a Dancer, The Wind That Shakes the Barley,Clash of the Titans, The Guard and Hunger. On the small screen he has had roles in Doctor Who, Merlin, Northanger Abbey and Titanic: Blood and Steel.

His role as Father Dominic Moran in Hunger saw him nominated for the London Film Critics' Circle Award and the British Independent Film Award while just last week he won an Irish Film & Television Award for his role in Game of Thrones. Cunningham has previously won two Best Supporting Actor IFTAs for his roles in The Wind That Shakes the Barley and Hunger; and shared a BAFTA with Michael Fassbender for their crime-drama short film Pitch Black Heist. He has also been nominated alongside his Game of Thrones cast-members for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Previous Grand Marshals of the St Patrick's Day Parade include Annalise Murphy Joanne O’Riordan, Katie Taylor, Ronnie Drew, Mícheál ó Muircheartaigh and Packie Bonner. Ardmhéara Bhaile Átha Cliath/Lord Mayor of Dublin, Mícheál Mac Donncha said “I would like to congratulate Liam on the honour of being selected as the 2018 Grand Marshal and wish him every enjoyment leading the Festival Parade. He is a fantastic ambassador for Irish acting who I’m sure many young people here look up to and hope to emulate his success.”

On receiving the honour of Grand Marshal, Liam said “I have always been a proud Irishman and Dubliner and do my best to represent my country and city when I am abroad working. It’s a huge honour to be invited back to lead the parade on our national holiday. I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.” The theme of the parade this year is 'Home Is Where the Heart Is' and community groups and pageant companies from across Ireland and the world will take part. There will be more than 2000 band members too.

The full programme of events for St. Patrick’s Festival is available on www.stpatricksfestival.ie

