It's almost like the organisers knew the weather would be stellar this weekend - there's a host of festivals and events taking place across the country. Make the most of the sun with our top five...

It's almost like the organisers knew the weather would be stellar this weekend - there's a host of festivals and events taking place across the country. Make the most of the sun with our top five...

From Obie Trice in Offaly to Dublin’s dog adoption parade – what’s on this weekend

Brewdog Cinematic Circus

Scottish craft brewers BrewDog are bringing Cinematic Circus to Dublin's Weston Airport on Saturday. Mullingar band Fallen Lights will perform and there will be Ireland's biggest mobile outdoor HD cinema screen playing horror classic The Shining. Festival goers can chill on sofas, deck chairs and old cinema seats laid out in front of the airports hangars.

WOOKEY HOLE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Asia Sawicka as Anastasia IV poses for a photograph prior to a rehearsal of the Circus of Horrors' latest show Voodoo (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

There will also be a performance by Circus of Horrors, who reached the finals of Britain's Got Talent. The act has been banned from several venues as it includes dangerous fire, sword and acrobatic stunts alongside Victoria style freak shows with Gothic, Steampunk, Burlesque and Voodoo themes.

As well as their own beer tents, Brewdog will be hosting four other Irish craft beer companies and all designated drivers will get free non-alcoholic Bredog Nanny State beer for the event which runs 4pm to 11pm.

Tickets are €16 from www.brewdog.com/circus or Universe.com

City Spectacular

Kicking off today at Merrion Square in Dublin, the Laya Healthcare City Spectacular runs until Sunday. Next weekend it heads to Cork's Fitzgerald's Park for Saturday July 14 and Sunday 15.

There will be street performance, living statue artists, free family activbities, street food from around the world and a pet area with charity partner DSPCA.

As part of the latter, people are invited to bring their four legged friends along as there will be dog training and dog agility demos and a Dog Adoption Parade where the DSPCA will bring along some doggies in search of their forever homes.

There will be a line-up of international buskers and it's very family friendly, with the It's Good to Live Stage new this year - kids and thier parents can dance, drum,and jump in health classes.

The area will also encourage a more wholesome approach to play than game consoles and mobile phones with families encouraged to take part in old school games that spark the imagination.

Among the street performance line-up is Sara Twiser, the woman who can fire a bow and arrow from her feet while balancing upside down, Mat Ricardo, the first man to put the tablecloth back on a set table, and The Piano Juggler.

For the full programme of activities check out cityspectacular.com

Bare Festival

It's music and more across 1000 actres under the Blackstairs mountains in Borris House, Carlow.

Among the music arts are Obie Trice Trice featuring Kuniva and Swifty D12, God is an Astronaut, Gok Wan DJ set, The Lost Brothers, Seamus Fogarty, Kila, Tebi Rex, Mick Konstantin, Natty Wailer, Corner BOy and Wolff.

Tickets: You can get weekend camping covering the two days for €100 with day tickets for Saturday costing just €50 (or €60 if you include camping). Kids are just €15 with a camper pass for €30 and VIP upgrade ranging from €25 to €50.

www.barefestival.com

Bellewstown Races

Bellewstown Racecourse is located on the picturesque Hill of Crockafotha in Co Meath and evening meetings are underway until tomorrow, Saturday July 7. Today is the Best Dressed Event with Lorraine Keane on the judging panel. This years top prize for best dressed lady is shopping spree for €3000 for Scotch Hall Shopping Centre Drogheda and there are also prizes for best dressed man and couple.

www.bellewstownraces.ie

Michael Buble with Emeli Sande

Croke Park hosts the most charming crooner and entertianer of the present day on Saturday July 7. Tickets are still available from €89.50.

Queen and Adam Lambert

Marley Park in Rathfarnham, Dublin plays host to the legendary rockers and their new frontman on Sunday July 8. Support comes courtesy of The Boomtown Rats and The Darkness. Tickets from €79.50.

Steps

The 90s popsters will play Limerick's Thomond Park Stadium tonight and Belfast's Stormont on Sunday.

Eels and The The

Iveagh Gardens in Dublin play host to Eels tonight and post-punk stars The The on Saturday. Tickets are €45 for Eels and €55 for The the.

Groove Festival

Kilruddery House and Gardens, Bray, Co Wicklow play host to lots of family friendly fun with music, comedy, food and activities for the kids. The music line-up includes Fun Lovin' Crminials, Heather Small, The Stunning, Something Happens, Jerry Fish, The Riptide Movement, HamsandwicH and more.

Culture Vultures curated by Tony Clayton-Lea takes over the Live Lounge daytime on Saturday and Sunday. In the evening it becomes the Hardy-Har Comedy Club with names including Adam Burke, Eric Lalor, Aoife Dooley and Emma Doran. Food comes courtesy of Sharon Shannon's Garden of Vegan, Saba, Teddy's ice cream, Kilruddery's chefs, and Box Burger. Teens can take part in Hell&Back while little ones can enjoy entertainment from the Silly Billy team. There will also be Zorbs on the lakes.

Tickets: Adult weekend are €106 (teens €53.50, child under 16 €20) and a family of two adults and three children under 16 is €225. Adult Saturday or Sunday tickets cost just €65.50 each. NOTE: Saturday kids, including Saturday Family tickets have sold out. Kids and family tickets are available for Sunday.

groovefestival.ie

Willie Clancy Week

It's ongoing down in Milltown Malbay in Co Clare and there are workshops and masterclasses for musicians with music and dancing every night. Running until July 9. See more HERE

Earagail Arts Festival

It kicked off on Wednesday and runs until Juoly 23rd and takes place across the county of Donegal along the Wild Atlantic Way. It's in Irish and English and has a mix of music, visual arts, cirucs and theatre programmes, and there's plenty of family events, film and workshops too. Find out more HERE

Band on the Strand

Foróige's drug and alcohol free teen music festival takes place on Lacken Strand in Mayo on Saturday. Around 2000 teens are expected to attend the festival which will have fireworks, a fire show, a giant air balloon, inflatable attractions and a main stage by the beach.

Online Editors