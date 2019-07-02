Organisers of the inaugural Forever Young Festival have just unveiled the line-up for this weekend’s nostalgia-filled event.

Forever Young Festival 2019: How to get there, tickets, site map and more

And in good news for those attending the Kildare festival, the forecast looks good for the weekend with temperatures reaching highs of 19 degrees.

Taking place in the grounds of Palmerstown House estate in Naas from Saturday July 6 – 7, thousands of music fans will be reliving some of the best music from the 1980’s with some 27 bands taking to the stage.

With just one main stage in the festival area, most of the musical action will be concentrated in the one region. Saturday will see stars including Human League, Kim Wilde, Jimmy Sommerville, Midge Ure, Hot House Flowers and Cry Before Dawn performing for attendees.

The Human League

On Sunday it’s the turn of Holly Johnson, Level 42, Marc Almond, Bonnie Tyler, T’Pau and Toyah blasting out their best-known hits for revellers.

There will also be a smaller ‘Great Pretenders’ stage erected for tribute acts like The Bootleg Police, Wham! Tribute Show, The Joshua Tree and The Bon Jovi Experience.

In a bid to cater for the more mature crowd, there will be a wide mix of refreshments set up, from a Pimm’s bar to the Beetlejuice cocktail bar as well as Irish craft beers and wines.

The event will also feature a fairground, a silent disco, pop-up stores and even a quiet zone for those who just want to chill out and take a break to recharge their batteries.

Doors to the event open at noon on Saturday and Sunday with live music starting at 2pm and running until 11pm while the late-night area stays open until 1am.

LINE UP:

Forever Young main arena

(not in running order)

SATURDAY JULY 6 SUNDAY JULY 7

THE HUMAN LEAGUE HOLLY JOHNSON

KIM WILDE LEVEL 42

JIMMY SOMMERVILLE MARC ALMOND

MIDGE URE BONNIE TYLER

HOT HOUSE FLOWERS TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS)

CRY BEFORE DAWN HEAVEN 17

CHINA CRISIS T’PAU

IMAGINATION BIG COUNTRY

HAZEL O CONNOR FROM THE JAM

KATRINA (& THE WAVES) THE FIZZ

DR. & THE MEDICS TOYAH

THE SOUTH XSM (Ex SIMPLE MIND)

TRAVEL AND ACCESS:

The M50 is always busy so allow plenty of time to get to Naas. The Eircode for Palmerstown House is W91 FK10. Revellers can follow the festival route signs on hte N7 which will guide to the camping and non-camping access. The camping car park opens from 12 noon on Friday and the day car park at Goffs opens at 10am Saturday and Sunday.

Forever Young site map

The Festival Box Office, day car parks and drop off points will be at Goffs on Saturday and Sunday and from there it's a 900 metre walk through the estate grounds to get to the arena. There will be limited buggies in the car parks to bring guests and their belongings to the arena - for a small charity donation.

Travel Master are operating pre-book only, daily, return fesival shuttles from Dublin and various locations in Kildare. These must be booked in advance at www.travelmaster.ie

Fans who are driving and parking must pre-book car park passes at www.foreveryoungfestival.ie, print in colour and display on windscreens. Offsite parking is forbidden, as is offsite drop-off or collection.

Accessible and assistant tickets are available, with accessible viewing, facilities and camping also provided. All details on camping, parking, accessibility, ticket sales and more can be found at www.foreveryoungfestival.ie

TICKETS:

A handful of tickets are still available priced from €107 on the Forever Young festival website and camping is available. In an effort to curb ticket touts, ID spot checks will be made on entry, so festival goers are advised to bring ID or a screen grab. Security checks for prohibited items will also take place.

FOOD AND DRINK:

There's a strict no single use plastic police in place and all SUPs will be confiscated before entry. Reusable pint glasses and tumblers will be provided for use throughout the weekend for a small, refundable deposit. The festival grounds are home to horses and foals for much of the year, so no glass will be permitted.

Day attendees cannot bring food or drink, while campers may bring food and drink into the campsite but only for consumption in that area. Most bars and food stalls will take card payments and there will be a cash ATM on-site, but festival goers are advised to bring a small amount of cash.

OTHER INFO:

Forever Young Festival and Music for Animal Welfare has partnered with the I.S.P.C.A. and will donate to the charity.

Online Editors