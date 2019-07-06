Festival fever is in full swing in Leinster this weekend and music fans will be spoiled for choice when it comes to large-scale events.

Festival fever is in full swing as fans flock to Longitude and Forever Young

The inaugural Forever Young Festival kicked off last night in Palmerstown House in Naas as the celebration of 80s music saw thousands of revellers flocking to Kildare to relive some of the best hits from their youth.

Stars of yesteryear including T'Pau, Jimmy Somerville, Human League, Level 42, Bonnie Tyler and Toyah will all be taking to the stage today and tomorrow to perform at the quirky event.

Ticket holders have been encouraged to don their favourite outfits from the 1980s as they get into the spirit of the occasion.

Many fans will be choosing to make a weekend of it by camping down there.

Meanwhile, in Dublin city centre, all roads lead south as Longitude fans will be making the annual pilgrimage to Marlay Park for the event.

This year's sold-out festival sees stars like Stormzy, Cardi B and Wild Youth added to the line-up, with the warm weather expected to draw in massive crowds decked out in skimpy summer outfits.

Controversial rapper ASAP Rocky had been due to headline last night's festival on the main stage but had to pull out after he was detained by Swedish authorities following an alleged fight in Stockholm.

He was replaced at the last minute by American writer and performer Ski Mask the Slump God instead.

The Heineken stage will feature names like Frank Jez, Aaron J, George Feely and Martin Guilfoyle as attendees get into the party mood.

Online Editors