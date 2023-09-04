Entertainment galore beckons at Knockbridge Vintage Rally

The small picturesque village of Knockbridge just outside Dundalk will be once again be taken over by the "sights and sounds of a bygone era" as the annual Knockbridge Vintage Rally and Working Day returns this Sunday..

There’ll be lots to keep everyone entertained, be they young or old, and a very enjoyable family day out is guaranteed. The club have secured a number of new and exciting attractions this year!

There will be live music throughout the day with a fantastic line up of locally renowned musical groups including Dundalk Ukulele Strummers, Bam Jam and the Stedfast Shoes Brass Band. Country music sensation Johnny Brady will take to the stage at 3pm to perform his numerous chart hits. If you have the moves that can turn heads then don't be shy and come along and take part in the Jiving Competition - Top prize is €100.

The Children's Area will be filled with whoops, cheers and laughter as there is lots to keep our younger visitors entertained and amused.

Circus250 will be there with the Amazing Flea Circus in a Suitcase. Witness feats of mind-boggling bravery and breath-taking beauty – acrobatics, trapeze, high wire and more! Be astounded by the world’s tiniest trained circus performers and their remarkable acts! Francesca is coming all the way from Italy to Knockbridge to enthral and entertain you in a belly laughing circus, Out Of The Blu, a juggling and clown show about your washing! Be prepared to feel all bubbly.

Join Joe from The Gathering Drum for a drum circle full of energy, laugher and rhythm. Come and have a go! Other amusements include inflatables, soft play area and a drop in Lego workshop given by The Brickx Club Dundalk.

Why not put your four legged friend to the test at the Dog Show which always attracts a large number of entrants. Categories range from Pups under 12 months, Child Handler under 12, Large Dogs, Small Dogs, Dogs over 7 years and Dog the Judge would like to take home! Lots of prizes up for grabs.

The day will provide the thousands of spectators with the opportunity to see how farming was for our fore-fathers. Owners of vintage tractors, cars and bicycles will travel from far and wide to participate.

Vintage tractors and machinery will be put through their paces in the "live" working field which promises to be a spectacular sight with a horse driven threshing mill, steam engines, vintage combine displays, potato planting, horse ploughing and vintage ploughing all taking place on the day.

Traditional crafts such as basket weaving, blacksmith, wood turning and tin craft are all to be seen throughout the event. There will also be a traditional cottage and model vintage farm for viewing on the day.

The Vintage Fashion Show will feature some fabulous vintage pieces with many familiar faces modelling a wonderful array of colours and styles in outfits and hats it is definitely not to be missed.

There will be a Flower Arranging Demonstration by Veronica McMahon who is well known locally and nationally. Veronica is guaranteed to keep everyone entertained with her exquisite designs.

There will be an Irish Historian on site who will have an extensive collection of military memorabilia on display. There will also be a special exhibition dedicated to Michael Collins.

Got a business you'd like to promote? Don’t miss your opportunity to take a stand at one of the largest outdoor events in the North East.

The renowned Tea Tent will have freshly cooked food and delicious homemade treats available throughout the day.

Whether you are a die hard vintage enthusiast or not there is something for everyone at the Knockbridge Vintage Rally - this is a day that you do not want to miss. Gates will open at 11am. Ample free parking available. Entrance fee is €15 for adults and children go free. All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to local charities.

For more information and details contact 00353 (0)87 2204 261 or check out Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook page.