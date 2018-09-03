Rave icons The Prodigy got 'Everybody In The Place' reaching for the lasers to close Electric Picnic last night.

Electric Picnic ends with a spectacular mix of rave, rock and disco - and next year's tickets are on sale this week

The festival ended with an eclectic mix of acts, including Garbage, George Ezra and disco legends Nile Rodgers and Chic.

There may have been some late afternoon rain, but festival-goers were undeterred, enjoying the best in music, comedy and food.

At Mindfield, the spoken-word area of the festival, broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan was joined by economist David McWilliams and comedian Alison Spittle for her 'Sunday Brunch' in the Leviathan tent. On the agenda were the MeToo movement, Brexit, and Donald Trump's impending visit to Ireland.

Later in the afternoon, Blindboy from The Rubberbandits weighed in on the issue, saying: "Let's protest the housing crisis and direct provision and embarrass our Government while Trump is here."

Bearach O Casaide (24), from Leixlip in Co Kildare, said her favourite part was the Rave In The Woods on Friday night.

"There was a very good vibe. We were there until 4am," she said.

Michelle Maher (23), from Galway, said: "The Dua Lipa concert was an empowering, uplifting experience. She's a girl boss."

Electric Picnic has been showcasing the best in emerging Irish talent throughout the event. Dublin rap duo Versatile blew up the Electric Arena on Friday night, while Waterford dance outfit King Kong Company played two sets over the weekend.

A total of 55,000 people attended the annual festival, and tickets for next year go on sale on Friday at the same prices as this year.

