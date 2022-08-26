Electric Picnic 2022: Everything you need to know from parking to campsite information

With just a week left until Electric Picnic returns to Co Laois, many people will be starting to pack their bags and plan their weekend of events.

Stradbally Estate will swing open its gates on Friday, September 2 and welcome back festival goers for Ireland’s largest music and arts gathering.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re heading to the festival.

How can I get there?

TravelMaster will run a nationwide return service to Electric Picnic from September 1 to 4.

Marathon Coaches will run coach services in Dublin city centre from Custom House bus stop 407 and North wall Quay in Dublin city to and from Stradbally.

Irish Concert Travel has scheduled a nationwide return service on September 2, with the return journey on September 5.

Martley’s will be running a shuttle bus service from Portlaoise train station to Stradbally, which is a cash-only service.

Buses To Concerts will run coaches to the festival from Belfast, Lisburn, Banbridge, Newry, Dundalk and Drogheda.

What parking space is available?

Parking is free at Electric Picnic. There is a yellow, red and green car park.

The green car park is open from 4pm on Thursday for early entry ticket holders only. The red and yellow car parks are open from 9am on Friday until 1pm on Monday.

The car park is staffed 24 hours a day during this period.

All attendees travelling to the event by car are required to park within the car parks they are directed to by the gardaí and event staff.

Who is playing?

This year's weekend headliners include Dermot Kennedy and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday. Tame Impala and Picture This will take to the stage on Saturday while Arctic Monkeys and Snow Patrol will feature on Sunday.

A number of big names have been announced including Anne-Marie, The Coronas, Becky Hill, James Vincent McMorrow and The Academic.

Other additions include Moncrieff, Hermitage Green, Lea Heart, Hudson Taylor, Le Boom, Kneecap and Gemma Dunleavy.

Additions to the comedy line-up include Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, and a set from The 2 Johnnies.

RTÉ 2FM DJ Tara Kumar will take to the Casa Bacardí stage at 7pm while Irish electronic music duo Boots & Kats will be headlining at 9.30pm.

What are the campsite opening times?

General camping will open at 4pm on Thursday, September 1 for early entry ticket holders only who also have a valid weekend camping ticket.

General camping for weekend camping ticket holders opens at 9am on Friday, September 2 and closes at 1pm on Monday, September 5.

The campsite will be staffed 24 hours a day and you can arrive at any time during this period. Festival goers cannot drive into the campsites at any time.

There is a welfare tent located beside the First Aid Point in the Jimi Hendrix Campsite which is open 24 hours a day and is staffed by “experienced and supportive people who understand festivals”.

What food and drink will be available?

There will be free drinking water points throughout the campsites and arena and you can find these next to the toilet block.

There will be over 100 food stalls throughout the festival, offering something for everyone.

From the EP favourite cheesy bread to freshly made pizzas, including vegan and vegetarian options, there is something for all tastes.

All bars will be operating contactless payment only.

ATM’s will be located in the Main Arena and are open Friday (from 2pm to 2am), Saturday (11am to 2am) and Sunday (11am to 2am).