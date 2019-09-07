Electric Picnic 2020: Early bird tickets sold out in under an hour

Electric Picnic 2019 may have only wrapped up on Monday, but loyal fans are already planning attendance at next year's festival as the first round of early bird tickets sold out in under an hour this morning.

Not one artist has yet been announced for the three-day festival set to take place in Stradbally, Co Laois over the weekend of September 4 next year, but that did not stop the rush to buy tickets.

It is not known exactly how many early bird tickets went on sale at 9am this morning but organisers confirm that they were sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Tickets also went on sale for the Loyalty Scheme. To qualify for the three-stage instalment plan and get a discount code, buyers must prove they have previously attended the festival.

If you have been to the festival three times or more a ticket costs €170, or €190 if you have been twice, while an early bird, if you have not been before, costs €210.

All early bird, loyalty, family camping and campervan tickets have sold out, but more tickets will be released in the coming months.

"Fans of Electric Picnic are a very loyal bunch and with it being a sold out festival this year, fans were even more eager than usual to snap up tickets," said Festival Director Melvin Benn.

"Ticket sales were due to end on 29 September but sold out before the deadline, as the Picnic continues to grow, so too does the number of loyal Picnickers that want to come back year after year."

This year's festival was a resounding success with headliners including Florence + The Machine, Hozier, and The Strokes as well as Kodaline, Jess Glynne, The Streets, Billie Eilish, and Richard Ashcroft.

Speaking on the final day of the event, Benn said the festival may well continue for another decade, and he is considering increasing capacity for 2020.

"I wouldn't describe it as saying pushing the numbers, but I'm certainly going to look to accommodate more people who are desperate to be at the Picnic," he said.

Online Editors