Electric Picnic 2019: Years & Years have revellers dancing in the rain in Stradbally
IT WAS a case of dancing in the rain as Years & Years shone in Electric Picnic despite a short rain shower.
As thousands of revellers packed out the main arena, the British band did not disappoint as frontman Olly Alexander skipped, laughed and danced his way through the set.
This show marks the last performance that the band will make for a few months.
They attracted a younger crowd to the main stage at Electric Picnic.
“I love coming to Ireland,” said Olly as he hopped around the stage.
“Look at all of your beautiful smiling faces.”
The group opened with their hit Sanctify, as the crowd swayed and danced to the music.
Much to the delight of the crowd, they played their best known hits Desire, Eyes Shut and If You’re Over Me.
Even though a short shower poured down on Stradbally halfway through the set, Olly did not let this dampen the mood.
“Oh, it’s raining,” he laughed in between lyrics.
Instead, he whipped out a ten-foot high dress, which he wore on top of the stairs if the stage during Palo Santo.
“Just something I had in my closet,” Olly tells the crowd to cheers.
The band finished off their set with one of their biggest hits which shot them to fame in 2015, King.
Online Editors
