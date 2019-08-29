Electric Picnic 2019 top tips: Do you really need your boxed wine and nine outfit changes?

If only it was always that way. As anyone who has actually been to a festival knows only too well, this sort of laid-back loveliness is highly conditional, and can only happen with plenty of planning.

This weekend’s Electric Picnic, held in the grounds of Stradbally Hall in Co Laois, is one of the biggest and best in the calendar year. And even with Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, The 1975, Florence + The Machine and The Strokes making up the musical bill, a brilliant time isn’t strictly a foregone conclusion if you haven’t made the right sort of preparations.

Here’s what every seasoned festival reveller already knows.

FASHION FOR EVERY AGE

Kate Moss has a lot to answer for: specifically, the hotpants/welly/anorak combo that she rocked at Glastonbury well over a decade ago has somehow endured, against every style law in the book. The sartorial aim of a festival weekend is to be effortlessly striking without looking too try-hard.

Super model Kate Moss seen at the first day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2005 in Somerset, England. The festival runs until June 26. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

The Hunter wellies, cowboy hat, statement headpiece and hotpants are way too basic by now. Similarly, a sequin jumpsuit, unless you actually are Florence Welch and are getting helicoptered onto the site, is a real no-no (one word: Portaloos). Ideally, comfort should come first, and you need to build in weather-related contingency measures.

Women of any age can’t go wrong with a ditsy tea dress and cardigan combo (wear with coloured tights if you’re feeling brave, and remove if it’s blessedly sunny). Vintage shops offer up great, one-of-a-kind finds, too – stick with polyester dresses, which are easier to wipe clean.

Don’t wear brand new boots that haven’t been broken in, as hobbling is not a good look. Roz Purcell got it right back in 2016 when she matched skinnies and crop top with a biker jacket: timeless, but not too forced. Want to keep off the rain? Red or yellow wellies and waterproofs should be as much ‘style statement’ as you need to make.

MAKE UP/BEAUTY

Again, you might think that eyeliner flicks/contouring/Kardashian eyebrows make you look like a style contender, but it’s all just too try-hard when you’re in a field in Laois.

Anyone with a full-face of professionally applied make-up simply looks like an amateur.

Pare it all back with a long-wear, minimalist look that will go from day to night. Peachy tones look healthy and fun, while BB cream, neutral cream eye-shadow and a dash of pillar-box red lipstick is a particularly alluring look. Leave glitter, face jewels and face-painting to the under 12s.

FOOD

Once upon a time — we won’t mention the festival in question — your typical festival fare involved a 50p hang sammich from a local enterprising type selling them in the front garden (said enterprising type would also be known for the weekend as Mrs Pound-a-poo). Thankfully, those days are over.

Tacos (Stock image) (PA)

Very simply, you won’t starve at a modern festival, though you may need deep pockets to keep yourself sated all weekend. The Electric Picnic boasts over 100 stalls serving everything from Pakistani street food and pulled pork sambos to Mexican tacos and organic pie and mash.

The Artisan Food Market is also on hand to feed festivalgoers with all sorts of local produce. Festivalling on a budget? Bring plenty of protein/breakfast bars and load up in your tent before you hit the site.

TRAVELLING LIGHT

If you’ve ever had to drag your ‘essentials’ for the weekend through several car parks and fields, you’ll know the importance of going pure minimal. Do you really need your pillow from home, your boxed wine, and your nine outfit changes? You do not. Borrow or invest in a lightweight tent (or better still, find an Airbnb or hotel room nearby).

31 Aug 2018; l-r; Justin Clarke, his brother Christopher and cousin Wes Clarke, from Clondalkin, arriving on first day of Electric Picnic festival. Stradbally, Co. Laois. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Ensure you have wet wipes, a toothbrush, sun protection, toilet roll, extra socks and something very warm to sleep in, sun or not. Everything after that is pretty much cake icing. If you’re taking any more than that, expect plenty of trips back to the car park.

GETTING THERE

Public transport is ideal: it’s hassle free, good for the environment and you don’t need to navigate the car park. Travelmaster are heading to the Picnic from 50 different pickup points this weekend (info on electricpicnic.ie), while Bus Eireann are operating services from Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork. Head off early, and factor in about an hour for potential delays. Note that at the Electric Picnic, and most other festivals for that matter, sleeping, camping or cooking fires aren’t allowed in the car park.

KIDS

Your kid might love singing along to the Strokes in the car on the way to school, but that doesn’t mean he’s only dying to see them at 10pm in a crowded, possibly rather drunken, field. There’s only one way to survive a festival experience with little ones: remember that it’s not all about you this time.

Children at Electric Picnic

Don’t expect kids to traipse along to everything you want to do, from queuing in bars to listening to Miriam in Mindfield. The really smart festivalgoers know to leave the site by 9pm to avoid tantrums before bedtime. Remember, too, that only children aged 12 and under are allowed to the Picnic: teens aged 13-17 will not be admitted.

LOSING YOUR MATES

Create a system where you meet at certain times at a specific spot to regroup and ensure everyone’s still on the grid. Be very, very specific with your co-ordinates. We’ve known people who have been asked to meet at the left hand corner of the Main stage soundstage to miss each other. It’s a large place.

CAMPING

EP veterans know that an air mattress can be your best friend at night. A colourful flag or tent detail will help you find your tent in the wee hours. Just don’t do what an Independent staffer did: after making a mental note that his tent was right next to a blue Hiace, he was somewhat perturbed to return to the field and find the van gone. He still recalls the ensuing tent search with a shudder.

DEALING WITH OTHER PEOPLE

Swell time: The crowd at Electric Picnic's main stage. Photo: Damien Eagers

Hell is other people, right? This goes doubly for music festivals, when there are around 32,000 people around. Practise decent gig etiquette: no iPads aloft in the air, no chatting about your boss to your mates at the front of the stage, no standing in front of people smaller than you, no packing on the PDAs in the middle of the crowd.

SEEING EVERYONE YOU WANT TO SEE

Resign yourself to the fact that you may not get to see everyone you really want to see: after all, there are lots of acts, many different stages and several potential clashes.

Going through the line-up with a highlighter pen is a wise pre-festival move, but the only advice worth following is, don’t waste your weekend ticket by sitting in the car-park having quality bants with your friends. You’d be surprised how many times it has happened.

EXPLAINING YOUR NO SHOW ON MONDAY

If you were in any way clever, you’d have taken annual leave well in advance of the Picnic to enjoy a post-festival recovery day. But in the event that you’ve used up all your holiday days in advance of this weekend, a word of caution: your boss will know full well what’s going on.

You could be extremely elaborate and fashion a very sick, elderly relative out of nowhere, which sets the stage nicely for the non-existent wake/funeral you will have to attend on Monday morning. Your boss may well be cynical given the weekend that’s in it, but only a sociopath would call you on it. This level of playacting requires some serious cojones, mind, although desperate times and all that.

For more information on the Electric Picnic, which is sold out, see electricpicnic.ie

